Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SINO DAILY
Botswana confirms Dalai Lama visit despite China anger
 by Staff Writers
 Gaborone, Botswana (AFP) July 25, 2017


Botswana on Tuesday confirmed it will allow the Dalai Lama to visit next month as "a foreign dignitary" in the face of China's fierce opposition to the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Beijing views the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist campaigning for Tibetan independence and consistently condemns foreign governments who welcome him.

Botswana Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi told lawmakers that the visit was "purely private" but added that the Dalai Lama would be granted the status of a foreign dignitary.

She did not confirm a government announcement last week that he would meet President Ian Khama, which prompted a stern response from Beijing.

However the president will "extend basic courtesies for Dalai Lama" and the government protocol office "is charged with the responsibility to facilitate foreign dignitaries... this includes Dalai Lama," the foreign minister said.

Venson-Moitoi also said in a parliamentary answer that "the principle of non-interference in the international affairs of other countries is at the core of China's foreign policy".

"We therefore expect... China to respect our sovereign decision on this matter."

The Tibetan leader, who lives in exile in India, is due to speak at the three-day "Mind and Life Dialogue" conference in Botswana's capital Gaborone on August 19.

Venson-Moitoi expressed the hope that the visit would not "diminish the existing strong bonds" between the two countries.

China is a key investor across Africa and the continent's largest trade partner and in Botswana it has helped build coal-fired power plants, road networks, bridges and schools.

The Dalai Lama says he is seeking more autonomy for Tibet rather than outright independence.

SINO DAILY
China anti-graft watchdog probes Politburo member
 Beijing (AFP) July 24, 2017
 The Chinese Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog has launched an investigation into a Politburo member once seen as a contender for a top leadership post, just months before a major political congress. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is investigating Sun Zhengcai, who some 10 days ago was ousted as party chief in the major city of Chongqing, for "serious discipline violatio ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
SINO DAILY
China cashing out as mobile payment soars

 US says must have more 'fair, reciprocal' trade with China

 Target CEO unfazed by Amazon-Whole Foods deal

 US seeks to smooth trade relations with China in talks
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
On third MH17 anniversary, families unveil 'living memorial'

 Chinese ships heading for joint exercises with Russia in the Baltic Sea

 China 'aggressive' in border row, says India diplomat

 Facing Russia threat, Ukraine and Georgia join in push West
SINO DAILY
Underwater robot probes inside Fukushima reactor

 Laser-Armed Nuclear Icebreakers: What Russia Has in Store for Arctic

 Finland's TVO claims partial win in Areva nuclear dispute

 Britain must leave EU nuclear body: Verhofstadt
SINO DAILY
Major cyber-attack as costly as Hurricane Sandy: Lloyd's

 'Oh, bother': Chinese censors can't bear Winnie the Pooh

 China orders tech firms to ramp up censorship

 Cyber and Space Defense Units to Enter Operation in India
SINO DAILY
Underwater robot probes inside Fukushima reactor

 Laser-Armed Nuclear Icebreakers: What Russia Has in Store for Arctic

 Finland's TVO claims partial win in Areva nuclear dispute

 Britain must leave EU nuclear body: Verhofstadt
SINO DAILY
Unbalanced wind farm planning exacerbates fluctuations

 ABB wins $30 million order to support integration of offshore wind energy in the UK

 GE's renewables not enough to boost overall revenue

 Algeria seen as African leader for renewable energy



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement