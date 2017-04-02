Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TAIWAN NEWS
Campaigners demand China release Taiwan activist
 by Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) April 2, 2017


Chinese-born professor returns to Australia
Sydney (AFP) April 2, 2017 - An Australian-based Chinese professor who has been critical of Beijing flew back to Sydney Sunday, a week after he was blocked from leaving China at the end of a visit.

Feng Chongyi, a permanent resident of Australia who has a Chinese passport, had been barred from flying out of the southern city of Guangzhou and was questioned by authorities.

His lawyer said at the time he was "suspected of harming national security and could not leave China".

Lawyers, activists and academics in China are often accused of being in cahoots with foreign organisations trying to undermine national security and stir up opposition to the communist government.

Feng, who teaches at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), said it was "still a mystery to me" why he had not been allowed to depart China.

He was the head of Chinese Studies at UTS for 11 years and conducted research into China's pro-democracy groups.

More recently the former newspaper publisher has criticised Beijing's influence on Australia's Chinese-language media outlets.

"They (authorities) said that I was requested to assist some sort of investigation," he told The Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday.

"(But) because the conversation passed so many topics I could not figure what exactly triggered that action for them," he added.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that as a condition of his departure, Feng was required to sign a document promising not to detail his questioning by authorities or where it took place.

Feng was welcomed home at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning by supporters. His return was also hailed by the Australian government and UTS.

"The University of Technology Sydney is very pleased that the matter with Associate Professor Chongyi Feng has been resolved," the tertiary body said in a statement.

Campaigners Sunday demanded Beijing release a Taiwanese rights activist ahead of a high profile meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

China confirmed this week that NGO worker Lee Ming-cheh is under investigation for "endangering national security", without revealing details of where he is being held.

Prominent activists from Taiwan and Hong Kong are taking advantage of the high-level presidential meeting to raise awareness over the arrest, which they described as "brutal".

Xi will meet President Trump on April 6 and 7 at the US leader's Florida golf resort, the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of the world's two most powerful nations.

Just weeks ago the summit seemed a distant possibility after Trump infuriated Beijing with suggestions he might break from the One China Policy, which nominally acknowledges the Asian giant's claims over Taiwan without recognising them.

Lee, 42, was last heard from on March 19 after he entered the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai from the semi-autonomous enclave of Macau.

Taiwan has blasted China for the lack of explanation over his whereabouts, describing his disappearance as "deeply regrettable".

"We believe that the... events clearly demonstrate the brutality and untrustworthiness of the Chinese legal system, the activists said in a statement issued Sunday.

"We must solemnly point out that this unlawful detention by the Chinese Communist Party is not only a violation of the human rights of Taiwan citizens, but also a direct threat to all 'foreign NGO workers' who are currently active in China," the statement added.

The activists also demanded China disclose Lee's whereabouts, give guarantees that he would not be tortured and that visits from family and lawyers would be allowed.

Lee's wife had said she would go to Beijing to "rescue" her husband in a case that has worsened cross-strait relations, which have deteriorated since China-sceptic president Tsai Ing-wen won the leadership last year.

China regards self-ruling Taiwan as part of its own territory awaiting reunification under Beijing's rule.

Meanwhile there have been growing concerns that Beijing is increasing its influence in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which is ruled under a "one country, two systems" deal enshrined in the July 1997 handover agreement, guaranteeing its freedoms and way of life for 50 years.

A Hong Kong activist was jailed over massive 2014 anti-Beijing rallies last week while nine more campaigners faced public nuisance charges, just a day after a pro-China leader Carrie Lam was chosen as the city's new leader.

TAIWAN NEWS
China says it detained Taiwan rights activist
 Beijing (AFP) March 29, 2017
 China said Wednesday it has detained a Taiwanese rights activist who went missing during a visit and is investigating him for suspected activities "endangering national security." The confirmation, which sparked strong criticism from rights groups, came a day after Lee Ming-cheh's wife said he had been detained by Chinese security units. The 42-year-old NGO worker "lost contact" on Ma ... read more
Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TAIWAN NEWS
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
TAIWAN NEWS
Trump to name and shame trade 'cheats'

 Trump predicts 'very difficult' China summit

 Mexican president says seeking 'new relationship' with US

 WTO hands China partial win over EU in poultry spat
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
Moscow denounces NATO 'slander'

 US top diplomat Tillerson to push NATO pay up in first talks

 NATO raises 'serious concern' over Ukraine separatist IDs

 Trump predicts 'very difficult' China summit
TAIWAN NEWS
Toshiba's US nuclear unit files for bankruptcy protection

 Toshiba execs under fire as loss forecast balloons

 Westinghouse's woes spotlight US nuclear sector's decline

 Japan high court rules nuclear reactors can restart
TAIWAN NEWS
Esri contracted for embedded training of intelligence agency personnel

 With new iPhone, Trump still a target for hackers

 VPN users in China megacity Chongqing face fines

 UK targets WhatsApp encryption after London attack
TAIWAN NEWS
Toshiba's US nuclear unit files for bankruptcy protection

 Toshiba execs under fire as loss forecast balloons

 Westinghouse's woes spotlight US nuclear sector's decline

 Japan high court rules nuclear reactors can restart
TAIWAN NEWS
Japan scientist eyes energy burst from 'typhoon turbine'

 Mega-wind farm offshore Denmark clears hurdle

 North Carolina offshore wind hailed as job creator

 North Carolina ready for offshore wind energy auction



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement