Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  China News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SINO DAILY
China accuses Xi rivals of vote rigging
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 27, 2017


China's ruling Communist Party says three of its top former officials rigged votes during earlier party congresses, in a move that sheds light on the fall of members of Xi Jinping's rival factions.

The senior figures were removed from office over the last few years as part of Xi's sweeping corruption crackdown, which some analysts have called a political purge.

An article published by Xinhua state news agency Thursday alleges that the three men bribed party members to vote for certain candidates in 2007 and 2012, potentially threatening Xi's ascension to the party's top spot.

Ex-security tsar Zhou Yongkang and Ling Jihua -- an aide to former President Hu Jintao -- are both already in jail following convictions on counts of bribery, abuse of power and illegally obtaining or disclosing state secrets.

The third man, Sun Zhengcai, the recently disgraced party chief of the megalopolis Chongqing who was once a favourite for promotion to the party's ruling council, is currently under investigation.

Xinhua said the three officials' past abuse of the voting system prompted the party to abandon the system of voting in favour of a "consultative" mechanism for choosing leadership during this week's 19th congress.

The lengthy Xinhua article follows a twice-a-decade political meeting where Xi secured a second five-year term at the head of the party and became the most powerful Chinese leader in decades.

Xi's re-election were decided by "unanimous vote," according to the party, but what that "voting" process really entails is murky.

"Some comrades (at the 17th and 18th congresses) did nothing beyond putting a tick on the ballot, leading to random voting and a distortion of public opinion," Xinhua said.

"Such elections saw votes determined by 'guanxi' (connections) and personal favours."

The voting system was introduced in 2007 as a move toward an "internal democracy" within the party.

By moving away from votes, "the party is decreasing the overall transparency of the selection process, and increasing the likelihood of potential vote-tampering through intimidation or even outright coercion," Patricia Thornton, a Chinese politics professor at Oxford University, told AFP.

The article suggests the new mechanism largely depended on Xi's preferences.

"From April to June, Xi personally talked to 57 senior leaders and retired leaders to seek their suggestions," it said.

SINO DAILY
China's Xi welcomes 'objective' media at restricted event
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 25, 2017
 President Xi Jinping Wednesday encouraged members of the press "to visit and see more of China" when he unveiled his new leadership - but five Western media outlets were excluded from the event. Journalists bearing a deep red invitation, with "The Great Hall of the People" emblazoned in golden script, arrived to watch Xi formally begin his second term and introduce his ruling council. B ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation
SINO DAILY
At a forgotten Pakistan port, China paves a new Silk Road

 Japan bank CEO quits over claims of $2.2 bn in bad loans

 France seeks 'green veto' in EU-Canada trade deal

 Brie trade agreement: China lifts soft cheese ban
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
India welcomes Tillerson call for deeper ties to counter China

 Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'

 Nominee for CIA inspector general grilled over retaliation claims

 Xi declares 'new era' for China as party congress opens
SINO DAILY
South Korea to push ahead with nuclear power plants

 AREVA NP awarded contract for safety upgrades in seven reactors

 AREVA NP installs a system allowing flexible electricity generation at Goesgen nuclear power plant

 Dessel: a new step forward with the dismantling of the site
SINO DAILY
MP asks Facebook about Russian-linked ads in Brexit vote

 Is facial recognition the stuff of sci-fi? Not in China

 NATO states open counter-espionage hub in Poland

 Chinese social media block profile pic changes during congress
SINO DAILY
South Korea to push ahead with nuclear power plants

 AREVA NP awarded contract for safety upgrades in seven reactors

 AREVA NP installs a system allowing flexible electricity generation at Goesgen nuclear power plant

 Dessel: a new step forward with the dismantling of the site
SINO DAILY
Construction to begin on $160 million Industry Leading Hybrid Renewable Energy Project

 A kite that might fly

 Scotland outreach to Canada yields wind energy investment

 First floating wind farm starts operation in Scotland



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement