China 'firmly' opposes US arms sale to Taiwan

Washington (UPI) Jun 30, 2017 - The U.S. State Department has approved seven foreign military sales deals with Taiwan for missiles, torpedoes and other equipment worth nearly $1.4 billion.

The proposed sale packages, which are expected to meet with disapproval with China, are the first arms deals for Taiwan -- which China regards as a rebellious province -- during the administration of President Donald Trump.

"This proposed sale is consistent with United States law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8," the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the sales program, said in its notifications to Congress. "This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient, which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.

Taiwan has requested:

+ Operations and maintenance support for Taiwan's surveillance radar program. The $400 million deal includes contractor repair and return services, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, logistical services and other items;

+ The upgrade of the AN/SLQ-32(V)3 Electronic Warfare Systems in support of four destroyers. This sale will include AN/SLQ-32(V)3 upgrade hardware, software, support equipment and parts, training, engineering and technical assistance. The total estimated program cost is $80 million;

+ The supply of MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo Conversion Kits. That includes torpedo support, torpedo spare parts, training, weapon system support, engineering and technical assistance for the upgrade and conversion of 168 MK-46 Mod 5 torpedoes. The cost is $175 million;

+ The purchase of 46 MK 48 Mod 6AT Heavyweight Torpedoes. Including containers, torpedo support and spare parts for $250 million;

+ The acquisition of 16 Standard Missile-2 Block IIIA All-Up Rounds, 47 MK 93 MOD 1 SM-2 Block IIIA Guidance Sections and five MK 45 MOD 14 SM-2 Block IIIA Target Detecting Devices. The request includes 17 MK 11 MOD 6 SM-2 Block IIIA Autopilot Battery Units and other equipment and services. The cost is $125 million;

+ The sale of 56 AGM-154C JSOW Air-to-Ground Missiles and support for $185.5 million.

Other sales requested by Taiwan include 56 HARM AGM-88B missiles and 10 AGM-88B Training HARMs for $147.5 million.