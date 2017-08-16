Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SINO DAILY
China rejects US criticism on religious freedom
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 16, 2017


China on Wednesday denied violations of religious freedom after the United States accused Beijing of persecuting Christians, Muslims, Falun Gong members and Tibetan Buddhists in an annual report.

"All Chinese people of all ethnic groups and all regions are fully entitled to religious belief. The so-called report ignores facts," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

"We see that the United States is not a perfect country either. We urge the US to... manage its own affairs," Hua added.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pointed to China along with Bahrain, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Turkey as he presented the State Department's annual report on Tuesday.

The report said that in 2016, China "physically abused, detained, arrested, tortured, sentenced to prison, or harassed adherents of both registered and unregistered religious groups."

It cited a national security law that explicitly bans "cult organizations," which includes the Falun Gong, Buddhist-inspired groups and several Christian groups.

A new government regulation in the northwestern Xinjiang region bans religious activity in schools and stipulates that parents or guardians who "organize, lure, or force minors into religious activities" may be reported to the police, the report said.

It also noted arrests and harassment of church leaders in eastern Zhejiang province, who have opposed a government campaign to remove crosses from churches.

In response, Hua said Washington should "stop the wrongdoing of using religion to interfere in other country's affairs".

China's officially atheist Communist authorities are wary of any organised movements outside their control, including religious ones, and analysts say controls over such groups have tightened under President Xi Jinping.

Chinese authorities had outlawed Falun Gong in July 1999, branding it an "evil cult".

Members claim that hundreds of followers have since been beaten and killed in labour camps, a charge the Chinese government denies.

Beijing says it "peacefully liberated" Tibet in 1951 and insists it has brought development to a previously backward region.

But many Tibetans accuse the Chinese government of exploiting natural resources, as well as promoting activities and business of China's majority Han ethnic group at the expense of locals and the environment.

Several Tibetan monks have died in self-immolation protests in recent months, according to rights groups.

SINO DAILY
Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo's ashes buried at sea
 Shenyang, China (AFP) July 15, 2017
 The ashes of China's late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo were buried at sea on Saturday, depriving his supporters of a place to pay tribute to the pro-democracy dissident. Officials showed a video in which his wife, Liu Xia, and relatives lowered a white round urn into the water off the northeastern coastal city of Dalian, two days after the democracy advocate died of liver cancer aged 61 while i ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
SINO DAILY
Australia's Crown says all staff held in China now free

 Trump ups ante with China, orders inquiry over trade ties

 Guam officials 'ecstatic' as North Korea holds off attack

 Nepal revives railways as China, India vye for influence
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
Estonia 'e-residency' offers Brexit Brits EU loophole

 On third MH17 anniversary, families unveil 'living memorial'

 Talks the only way to resolve India-China row: Dalai Lama

 Guam: strategic island in the Pacific
SINO DAILY
Analysis highlights failings in US's advanced nuclear program

 RWE optimistic for 2017, boosted by nuclear tax refund

 Clashes at anti-nuclear demo in France

 The Roadmap for Increased Safety and Viability of Nuclear Power Plants
SINO DAILY
Major cyber-attack as costly as Hurricane Sandy: Lloyd's

 'Oh, bother': Chinese censors can't bear Winnie the Pooh

 China probes social media platforms for 'obscenity'

 China's web users fear losing tools to bypass 'Great Firewall'
SINO DAILY
Analysis highlights failings in US's advanced nuclear program

 RWE optimistic for 2017, boosted by nuclear tax refund

 Clashes at anti-nuclear demo in France

 The Roadmap for Increased Safety and Viability of Nuclear Power Plants
SINO DAILY
Night vision for bird- and bat-friendly offshore wind power

 Norway's Statoil reshapes hold of giant wind farm off the British coast

 Vertical axis wind turbines can offer cheaper electricity for urban and suburban areas

 Annual wind report confirms tech advancements, improved performance, low wind prices



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement