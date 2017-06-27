Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
China rejects 'interference' as Vatican raises bishop case
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) June 27, 2017


Vatican says China bishop 'forcibly removed' by authorities
Vatican City (AFP) June 26, 2017 - The Vatican expressed "grave concern" on Monday for one of its bishops in China, saying he was being held in an unknown location after being "forcibly removed" from his diocese.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said the Holy See was "profoundly saddened" by the situation of Peter Shao Zhumin, who he said has been missing for some time from his diocese in Wenzhou in southeastern China.

"The diocesan Catholic community and his relatives have no news or reasons for his removal, nor do they know where he is being held," Burke said.

According to the specialist religious website Asianews.it, Shao Zhumin has been in detention since May 18.

His friends fear the authorities are trying to force him to switch from the underground church recognised by the Vatican to the state-run Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA).

Burke said the cleric's treatment, and similar episodes, would not help the efforts to reach an understanding with the Chinese authorities on the status of the Church in the communist state.

"The Holy See hopes that Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin may return as soon as possible to his diocese and that he be allowed to carry out his ministry in peace," Burke said.

Such public friction between the Vatican and China has been rare of late against the backdrop of discussions aimed at improving relations long strained by differences over who has the authority to appoint bishops in the country.

Complicating matters, CPCA clergy chosen by the Communist Party are sometimes accepted by Rome, while Vatican-appointed bishops are not recognised by the government but are sometimes tolerated.

China is estimated to have about 12 million practising Catholics divided between the official and the underground branches of the Church.

China said Tuesday it opposed outside interference after the Vatican reported that one of its bishops in the country was being held at an undisclosed location after he was forcibly removed from his diocese.

It was the latest dispute in an decades-long argument over who in the Communist country has the authority to appoint bishops.

The Vatican on Monday expressed "grave concern" over the unexplained removal of Peter Shao Zhumin from his diocese in Wenzhou in Zhejiang province.

"China opposes any country interfering in China's internal affairs," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing when asked about the Vatican's comments.

"As other countries do, we are strengthening our management of religious affairs," he added.

China's officially atheist Communist party keeps tight control over religion for fear of a challenge to its grip on power. It requires believers to worship in places approved by the state and under government supervision.

According to the specialist religious website Asianews.it, Shao has been in detention since May 18.

His friends fear the authorities are trying to force him to switch from the underground church recognised by the Vatican to the state-run Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA).

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said the Holy See was "profoundly saddened" by Shao's situation, adding that no one knew where he was being held.

The Vatican has recently begun attempts to re-establish ties with Beijing after six decades of estrangement.

The hope is to reconnect with China's estimated 12 million Catholics, currently divided between the CPCA and the unofficial church loyal to Rome.

At present CPCA clergy chosen by the Communist Party are sometimes accepted by Rome, while Vatican-appointed bishops are not recognised by the government but are sometimes tolerated.

Wenzhou has been dubbed "China's Jerusalem" for its large Christian population, believed to number over a million.

The city was the site of an extended government campaign beginning in 2014 to tear down Catholic and Protestant church crosses that dominated its skyline, with authorities describing them as illegal structures.

Liu Xiaobo: Freed Chinese intellectual spoke out for change
 Beijing (AFP) June 26, 2017
 Liu Xiaobo, who won the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize from behind bars, was for decades a vocal champion of democracy and human rights until Chinese authorities locked him up for speaking out. The 61-year-old, who was previously jailed for his involvement in the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy protests, was sentenced in 2009 to 11 years in prison for subversion - a punishment that earned internationa
