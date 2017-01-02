Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
As thousands march China says Hong Kong must not subvert mainland
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 2, 2017


Thousands march to protest bid to unseat Hong Kong lawmakers
Hong Kong (AFP) Jan 1, 2017 - Thousands of protesters, chanting "Sovereignty belongs to the people!" marched through Hong Kong on New Year's Day to protest at the government's legal bid to unseat some pro-democracy lawmakers.

The four popularly elected legislators, who led the rally, were the latest targets of a government move which pro-democracy parties describe as a witch hunt.

It came after the city's courts ousted two pro-independence lawmakers for failing to swear their oaths of office correctly, a move backed by Beijing.

The Hong Kong government now wants to bar the other four legislators for alleged breaches in their swearing-in ceremony and in their oaths of allegiance.

"We can see that under Hong Kong's rule of law, the government, with its unlimited resources, will use legal procedures to bully leaders and representatives with fewer resources," Joshua Wong, a prominent student leader, told AFP at the rally.

"This has shown that 'One Country, Two Systems' is a failure and we should use the 20th anniversary of the handover to reflect on our political situation."

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under a deal which gives it broad autonomy and preserves its freedoms and the rule of law for 50 years. But there are fears these freedoms are being eroded by Beijing.

"The four lawmakers are genuinely concerned about the future of Hong Kong to ensure that our core values will be maintained," Peggy Ng, a retired civil servant, told AFP at the rally.

"Particularly, that our next generations will enjoy the freedoms that I have enjoyed before."

Court proceedings against the four are scheduled to start in February.

Organisers of the march said 9,150 people attended, while police estimated an maximum attendance of 4,800.

A 1,200-strong pro-Beijing committee will elect Hong Kong's next leader in March.

The current unpopular chief executive Leung Chun-ying has announced he will not seek re-election, citing family reasons.

Banners at the march caricatured the likely election candidates and highlighted their pro-establishment positions.

Sunday's rally also sought to raise funds for the four lawmakers to fight the government's challenge in court.

The two ousted pro-independence lawmakers separately announced last week they were making a final legal bid to overturn their exclusion from the legislature.

China warned Hong Kong it would not tolerate anyone using the city to damage mainland stability, Beijing's top official in the city said, as concerns rise over an emerging independence movement.

Tensions have flared in the semi-autonomous territory after the ousting of two pro-independence lawmakers ignited fresh concern over Beijing's tightening controls on Hong Kong, which enjoys a separate political and legal system from the mainland.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 under a deal which gives the city broad autonomy and preserves its freedoms and the rule of law for 50 years. But many warn these freedoms are being eroded by Beijing.

In an interview with state broadcaster CCTV late Sunday, the head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaoming, said that controlling the city's independence movement requires strengthening "bottom-line awareness" among its people.

"As for Hong Kong, no one is permitted to engage in any form of activity that harms national sovereignty and security, or challenges the authority of the central government or Hong Kong's Basic Law, or uses Hong Kong to infiltrate and subvert the mainland's social and political stability," Zhang said.

"These are the three bottom lines."

China's Communist Party authorities have viewed the emergence of openly pro-independence politicians with alarm, though only a minority of the city's residents support such a move.

Beijing's increasingly brazen attempts to stifle dissent in Hong Kong have prompted worries over the erosion of its identity as a rules-based business hub -- its major draw over mainland rivals such as Shanghai -- and a vibrant city with a free press and a distinct way of life.

The disappearance last year of five booksellers known for publishing salacious titles about Chinese political leaders earned international condemnation and realised many residents' worst fears when they resurfaced in detention on the mainland.

The city's unpopular leader Leung Chun-ying, who has been vilified by critics as a puppet of Beijing, said last month he would not run again for office.

Regina Ip, a former security chief and hardliner who is loathed by Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp, has said she will run for his position, in a move opponents fear would be a further sign of tightening controls by Beijing.


