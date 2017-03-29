Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TAIWAN NEWS
China says it detained Taiwan rights activist
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) March 29, 2017


China said Wednesday it has detained a Taiwanese rights activist who went missing during a visit and is investigating him for suspected activities "endangering national security."

The confirmation, which sparked strong criticism from rights groups, came a day after Lee Ming-cheh's wife said he had been detained by Chinese security units.

The 42-year-old NGO worker "lost contact" on March 19 after he entered the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai from Macau, according to Taiwan's government.

While confirming the probe, China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) gave no further details of Lee's allegedly illegal activities.

"On suspicion of engaging in activities endangering national security, the investigation is being handled according to judicial procedures," TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang told reporters.

Lee is in good physical condition, he said.

Ma added that Taiwanese travelling to the mainland for "normal activities" should not worry about their legal rights.

"We will not place personal restrictions on Taiwan compatriots without reason," he said.

Human rights groups and Lee's wife called for his immediate release and for the Chinese government to disclose where he is being held.

"A Taiwanese who entered China legally should not be arrested and detained at will for nine days without notifying relatives or legal counsel," they said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Amnesty International said Lee's detention "on vague national security grounds raises fears the authorities are broadening their attack against those carrying out legitimate activism".

It said in a statement a new law targeting foreign NGOs came into force in January, giving authorities "virtually unchecked powers to target NGOs, restrict their activities, and ultimately stifle civil society".

Lee, a former employee of Taiwan's now-ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lee had been sharing "Taiwan's democratic experiences" with his Chinese friends online for many years and often mailed books to them, according to the Taiwan Association for Human Rights.

Lee, who works for a community college in Taipei, has long supported civil society organisations and activists in China, according to Amnesty International.

It said he went there this time to arrange for medical treatment for his mother-in-law.

Ties between China and Taiwan have worsened since DPP President Tsai Ing-wen took office last May. Beijing deeply distrusts her party, which is traditionally pro-independence.

Taiwan has been self-ruled since 1949 following a civil war on the mainland but has never formally declared independence.

China still claims the island as part of its territory and does not rule out military force to reclaim it.

TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan NGO worker detained by Chinese security units: wife
 Taipei (AFP) March 28, 2017
 A Taiwanese NGO worker who promoted democracy in China and went missing after visiting the mainland earlier this month has been detained there, his wife said Tuesday. Lee Ming-cheh, 42, "lost contact" on March 19 after he entered the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai from Macau, according to Taiwan's government. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan's top policy-making body on C ... read more
Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TAIWAN NEWS
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal
TAIWAN NEWS
WTO hands China partial win over EU in poultry spat

 EU clears Dow-DuPont chemicals mega-merger

 Unforeseen impacts of the fair trade movement

 China's Li in New Zealand for trade talks
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
New talks on eve of Tillerson visit

 US general seeks weapons support for Ukraine

 Philippines, China to hold direct talks on sea row: Manila

 Japan loans Manila military planes for South China Sea
TAIWAN NEWS
Toshiba's US nuclear unit files for bankruptcy protection

 Japan high court rules nuclear reactors can restart

 Loss-hit Toshiba nosedives on fears about future

 The EIC and Nuclear AMRC sign MoU
TAIWAN NEWS
VPN users in China megacity Chongqing face fines

 UK targets WhatsApp encryption after London attack

 Twitter suspends more accounts linked to 'terrorism'

 Russia runs up cyber score against US with Yahoo, election hacks
TAIWAN NEWS
Toshiba's US nuclear unit files for bankruptcy protection

 Japan high court rules nuclear reactors can restart

 Loss-hit Toshiba nosedives on fears about future

 The EIC and Nuclear AMRC sign MoU
TAIWAN NEWS
Mega-wind farm offshore Denmark clears hurdle

 Japan scientist eyes energy burst from 'typhoon turbine'

 North Carolina offshore wind hailed as job creator

 North Carolina ready for offshore wind energy auction



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement