Chinese court jails Taiwanese activist for five years for 'subversion'



By Joanna Chiu with Amber Wang in Taipei



Beijing (AFP) Nov 28, 2017



A Chinese court sentenced Taiwanese democracy activist Lee Ming-cheh to five years in prison on Tuesday on charges of attempting to subvert state power, further souring cross-strait ties.

Lee, wearing glasses and a green sweater, sat nervously as the three-judge panel read the sentence at the Yueyang intermediate people's court in central Hunan province, according to a video posted on the tribunal's social media account.

Taiwan and human rights groups immediately denounced the ruling as "unacceptable" and "unfair".

The court also deprived Lee -- an NGO worker who was arrested during a trip to the Chinese mainland in March -- of his political rights for two years.

A Chinese co-defendant named Peng Yuhua was sentenced to seven years in prison and he also lost his political rights for two years.

The court said both men stated that they would not appeal their sentences.

President Xi Jinping, who consolidated power at a Communist Party congress last month, has cracked down on dissent and tightened control on civil society since taking office in 2012.

Lee had confessed to the charges during his trial in September, stating that he had written and distributed online articles that criticised China's ruling Communist Party and promoted democracy among other topics.

"This is an absolutely outrageous sentence that was handed out today, following on from an unfair trial," said Amnesty International China researcher William Nee.

"Lee Ming-cheh should not have to spend a day in jail, since everything he did -- peacefully discuss current events and historical issues on social media -- is expressly protected under international law," Nee told AFP.

Taiwan's presidential office and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) called the verdict "unacceptable".

"We urged the Beijing authorities to release Lee and allow him to return to Taiwan soon. We regret that Lee's case seriously damaged cross-strait relations," the presidential office said in a statement.

China sees self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory waiting to be reunified.

- 'Political show' -

Lee has long supported civil society organisations and activists in China, according to Amnesty International.

He had shared "Taiwan's democratic experiences" with his Chinese friends online for many years and often mailed books to them, said the Taiwan Association for Human Rights.

After Lee went missing, Chinese authorities confirmed he was being investigated for suspected activities "endangering national security".

In the lead-up to the trial, Beijing repeatedly ignored Taipei's requests for information on Lee's whereabouts and details of the allegations against him.

His wife had called his trial a "political show".

When he pleaded guilty in September, Lee told the court: "I know that my behaviour definitely violated Chinese law".

- 'Speechless' -

His wife, Lee Ching-yu, attended the sentencing and declined to immediately comment when reached by AFP by phone.

Former DPP lawmaker Wang Li-ping tried to go to the court with Lee Ching-yu, but she was expelled from mainland China upon arrival at Changsha airport.

She was put on a flight to Hong Kong and returned to Taiwan around midnight. Lee's wife, a friend and two officials from Taiwan's semi-official Strait Exchange Foundation were allowed in.

"A Taiwanese who has valid documents and the reason for her visit to China is clear, it's just to accompany the family of a man on trial and to stay for two nights with return ticket already booked but she can be expelled anytime for no reason? I am speechless," Lee Ching-yu said in a statement earlier.

Relations between Beijing and Taipei have worsened since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in May last year, with China cutting off all official communications with the island.

Beijing wants Tsai to acknowledge the island is part of "One China", which she has refused to do.

