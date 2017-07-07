Chinese court jails author of Tiananmen report: lawyer

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) July 7, 2017
A prominent Chinese labour activist was sentenced Friday to four and a half years in prison for "inciting subversion" through a written account of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, his lawyer told AFP.
Liu Shaoming, a former factory worker, was detained in southern Guangdong province in May 2015 after describing his involvement in the pro-democracy movement on a US website.
Liu's lawyer, Wu Kuiming, told AFP the verdict was announced by the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court.
"His crime is 'inciting subversion of state power,'" Wu said. "The evidence is some online articles he wrote to recall the June 4 event."
Wu said they will appeal the court decision.
Several Chinese rights advocates have been jailed for trying to keep alive the memory of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement that was crushed by the military.
Hundreds of civilians -- over 1,000 by some estimates -- are believed to have died in the crackdown.
Liu, who was featured earlier this year in the documentary "We the Workers," travelled to Beijing to join the student-led demonstrations.
According to Amnesty International, he was also a member of China's first independent trade union.
"This is a most callous and unjust verdict against Liu Shaoming," William Nee, China researcher at Amnesty International, said in a statement.
"He is a prisoner of conscience and must be immediately and unconditionally released. All that Liu Shaoming is guilty of is the legitimate exercise of his freedom of expression."
Beijing (AFP) July 6, 2017
Fears about the health of China's cancer-stricken Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo rose on Thursday as the hospital treating him said the liver function of the country's most prominent democracy advocate had deteriorated. Friends voiced concerns that Liu, 61, is now near death after it emerged last month that he had been transferred from prison to a hospital under medical parole due to terminal liv ... read more
Related Links
China News from SinoDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement