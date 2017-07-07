Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SINO DAILY
Chinese court jails author of Tiananmen report: lawyer
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 7, 2017


A prominent Chinese labour activist was sentenced Friday to four and a half years in prison for "inciting subversion" through a written account of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, his lawyer told AFP.

Liu Shaoming, a former factory worker, was detained in southern Guangdong province in May 2015 after describing his involvement in the pro-democracy movement on a US website.

Liu's lawyer, Wu Kuiming, told AFP the verdict was announced by the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court.

"His crime is 'inciting subversion of state power,'" Wu said. "The evidence is some online articles he wrote to recall the June 4 event."

Wu said they will appeal the court decision.

Several Chinese rights advocates have been jailed for trying to keep alive the memory of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement that was crushed by the military.

Hundreds of civilians -- over 1,000 by some estimates -- are believed to have died in the crackdown.

Liu, who was featured earlier this year in the documentary "We the Workers," travelled to Beijing to join the student-led demonstrations.

According to Amnesty International, he was also a member of China's first independent trade union.

"This is a most callous and unjust verdict against Liu Shaoming," William Nee, China researcher at Amnesty International, said in a statement.

"He is a prisoner of conscience and must be immediately and unconditionally released. All that Liu Shaoming is guilty of is the legitimate exercise of his freedom of expression."

SINO DAILY
Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo's health deteriorates
 Beijing (AFP) July 6, 2017
 Fears about the health of China's cancer-stricken Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo rose on Thursday as the hospital treating him said the liver function of the country's most prominent democracy advocate had deteriorated. Friends voiced concerns that Liu, 61, is now near death after it emerged last month that he had been transferred from prison to a hospital under medical parole due to terminal liv ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
China prepares to launch second heavy-lift carrier rocket

 China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab
SINO DAILY
Xi raises 'negative factors' in call with Trump

 China opens up $10 trillion bond market in liberalisation step

 China factory activity rebounds in June: Caixin

 Japan, EU seal landmark trade deal in challenge to Trump
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
Massive military parade for Xi as Hong Kong activists freed

 Beijing's South China Sea outposts nearly set for missile deployment

 Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep cuts to peacekeeping

 Australia accused of spying on China: Chinese media
SINO DAILY
1.5-bn pound cost overrun at UK's Hinkley nuclear plant: EDF

 Sixth MOX nuclear shipment leaves France for Japan

 UK nuclear plant to cost consumers billions more

 Toshiba delays results again citing US nuclear unit
SINO DAILY
IAI investing in European cybersecurity companies

 NATO says cyber attacks a call to arms

 Chernobyl's radiation monitoring hit by cyberattack: spokeswoman

 China orders halt to video streaming on major websites
SINO DAILY
1.5-bn pound cost overrun at UK's Hinkley nuclear plant: EDF

 Sixth MOX nuclear shipment leaves France for Japan

 UK nuclear plant to cost consumers billions more

 Toshiba delays results again citing US nuclear unit
SINO DAILY
Owls' wings could hold the key to beating wind turbine noise

 Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement