Convicted ex-Hong Kong leader jailed 20 months for misconduct
 By Elaine YU
 Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 22, 2017


China jails safety boss who was sacked over huge blast
Beijing (AFP) Feb 22, 2017 - China's former top work-safety official has been jailed for 15 years for graft, a year and a half after he was sacked over a giant industrial explosion that killed 165 people.

Yang Dongliang, now 63, was head of the State Administration of Work Safety in August 2015 when a series of mammoth blasts at a dangerous chemicals storage facility rocked the northern port of Tianjin.

Yang was quickly removed from his post after the disaster and subsequently placed under investigation for corruption.

A court in Beijing announced Yang's sentence in a statement late Tuesday, saying that from 2002 to 2015 he took bribes totalling 28.5 million yuan ($4.1 million) in exchange for project contracts.

The court also said he bought a 270,000-yuan apartment in Tianjin in 1999 using government funds.

The statement, however, did not mention whether any of Yang's corrupt activities were tied directly to the Tianjin disaster.

Yang was fined two million yuan and his ill-gotten assets confiscated.

Before taking up his national post, Yang was an official in Tianjin for 18 years, rising to become a vice mayor.

Government corruption is rampant in China and President Xi Jinping launched a much-publicised anti-graft campaign after coming to power in 2012.

The drive has resulted in nearly 1.2 million people being punished by the end of 2016, a senior official said recently.

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Wednesday after a high-profile corruption trial found him guilty of misconduct during his time at the helm of the city.

Tsang, 72, who held the leadership post of chief executive for seven years from 2005, is the most senior city official ever to be convicted in a criminal trial and the highest ranking one to be put behind bars.

The six-week trial at the High Court came as residents lose faith in Hong Kong's leaders after a string of corruption cases fuel suspicions over links between public officials and business figures.

Tsang was found guilty on Friday of failing to disclose his plans to lease a luxury flat from a major investor in a broadcaster, which was later granted a licence from the government while he was leader.

"Never in my judicial career have I seen a man fallen from so high," judge Andrew Chan said in delivering the sentence.

Tsang's four decades of service to Hong Kong was "indisputable", but his breach of trust was "significant", Chan told the court packed with reporters and Tsang's relatives.

He "deliberately concealed" his dealing and negotiations, the judge said.

The former leader was photographed wearing a surgical face mask, his trademark bow tie and hand restraints as he was escorted to a prison van ahead of the hearing.

He had been remanded in custody on Monday ahead of the sentencing but was hospitalised on the same night after he apparently had difficulty breathing.

- 'Dark day' -

Tsang was acquitted on another misconduct charge which alleged he had failed to declare that an architect he proposed for a government award had been employed as an interior designer on the flat.

However the jury failed to reach a verdict on a bribery charge that alleged he had taken the redecoration and refurbishment of the apartment as a kickback.

A retrial on that count was scheduled for September.

Tsang's family, including his two sons and wife, looked visibly upset as they exited the court house.

"Today is a very dark day. My family and I feel very disappointed and sad regarding today's decision by the court" his wife, Selina, arm-in-arm with her two sons, told reporters.

"We will appeal," she added.

Tsang had previously said that he had "every confidence" he would be exonerated.

But prosecutors characterised his conduct as an abuse of power to further his own personal interests.

In 2012, he apologised over separate allegations that he had accepted inappropriate gifts from business friends in the form of trips on luxury yachts and private jets.

His former deputy Rafael Hui was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 2014 after being found guilty of taking bribes from Hong Kong property tycoon Thomas Kwok.

Hong Kong's unpopular current leader Leung Chun-ying also faces allegations of corruption over receiving a reported payment of HK$50 million ($6.5 million) from Australian engineering firm UGL before he took office.

Leung will step down as chief executive in July -- his successor will be chosen by a pro-Beijing committee representing special interest groups in March.


