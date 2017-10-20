Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  China News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SINO DAILY
Fact or fiction? Doubts over China's 'rising nationalism'
 By Dan Martin
 Shanghai (AFP) Oct 20, 2017


Another coin-tossing elderly Chinese causes flight chaos
Shanghai (AFP) Oct 20, 2017 - She was flying Lucky Air, but that wasn't enough for an elderly Chinese woman who tossed coins at the jet's engine to wish for a safe flight, prompting authorities to detain her and ground the flight.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the airport in the city of Anqing in eastern China's Anhui province, according to authorities, and was at least the second such report this year of a safety scare caused by a coin-tossing elderly Chinese.

Fellow passengers reported that coins were tossed at the engine of a Lucky Air jet during boarding, and ground crew later found coins lying on the tarmac next to the plane, according to various statements by the airline, airport authorities, and transport police.

A 76-year-old woman was subsequently taken into custody, transport police said. It was not clear whether she would face charges. Lucky Air is under the Hainan Airlines group.

The flight, which was to depart Anqing for the city of Kunming in southwestern China, was grounded overnight as a safety precaution. The passengers were subsequently flown to Kunming the following morning, authorities said.

In June, a superstitious 80-year-old woman delayed a China Southern Airlines flight at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport for nearly six hours after she tossed nine coins at the engine from the tarmac while boarding, with one nestling inside.

The woman was detained but eventually spared prosecution due to her age, state media reported. Shanghai airport authorities said she was a devoted Buddhist and believed the act would ensure her safety on the flight to the southern city of Guangzhou.

The Shanghai site of the first Chinese Communist congress 96 years ago might be expected to draw admiring crowds as the party gathers in Beijing for its 19th such meeting.

But despite a nationwide propaganda blitz for China's most important political gathering, only a few scattered elderly comprise the noon rush at what is now a small museum, and visitor Cai Tian thinks he knows why.

"These days, most people don't pay much attention to this, just the older ones," said Cai, a 46-year-old Shanghai accountant.

"Today's people aren't so nationalist. They are thinking more about their jobs or personal lives."

The twice-a-decade meeting in Beijing will further enshrine the leadership of President Xi Jinping, who has launched an unprecedented push for a stronger China since taking over in 2012, stirring worries over resurgent nationalism.

His rallying cry has inspired patriotic rappers, film-makers and state-run media.

But analyses of Chinese public opinion suggest nationalist rhetoric has only limited appeal among today's more educated and informed citizens, while stability-obsessed authorities are wary of stoking nativist flames that could burn the party itself.

After peaking with the 2008 Beijing Olympics, nationalist sentiments have actually declined, according to a study of Chinese opinion surveys by Harvard University academic Alastair Johnston.

"On a number of measures, levels of Chinese nationalism have stagnated or dropped since around 2009, even as annual economic growth rates have declined somewhat," said the study released this year.

"Moreover, it is clear that younger respondents are less nationalistic than older ones."

- Filling the vacuum -

Since launching economic reforms that introduced market forces and foreign capital four decades ago, the Communist Party has occasionally leaned nationalist to fill the ideology vacuum, especially in times of trouble such as the 1989 Tiananmen protests crackdown.

Xi has accelerated this, calling for a "great rejuvenation" of the Chinese people -- which he hammered home during his congress speech on Wednesday -- while imposing new restrictions on foreign companies, organisations and media.

Chinese offshore territorial claims and a tense border standoff with India this summer have added to "rising nationalism".

"Wolf Warriors 2", a flag-waving action movie about Chinese commandos battling Western baddies, shattered national box-office records in August.

Internet trolls -- some believed to work for the state -- attack those who make perceived slights against the country.

"Yet all these efforts have so far not produced the envisioned result: a broad societal consensus on China's future path," said a survey of internet discourse released this month by the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS).

The survey concluded that despite heavy censorship, a range of diverse viewpoints have been let loose as China has opened up.

"Strikingly, no unified ideology predominates in China's online forums where views on politics, economics or society are intensely disputed," said the study, which added that official warnings about "'hostile enemy forces' do not seem to have permeated social media debates."

That could change if China experiences an economic downturn, war or other radicalising event that forces a tougher government line, analysts warn.

Xi's government is better-equipped than ever to orchestrate this through a sophisticated arsenal of social-media accounts and other digital tools to reach millennials, while increasing suppression of unapproved views.

Even some Chinese rappers have gained notice with pro-China rants.

Under Xi, the party's "more accessible style" could mean that "popular nationalism in China may begin to rise again as the effects of this propaganda campaign become felt," the MERICS study said.

The repercussions could be global, with China increasingly assertive abroad and more willing to promote a "Chinese way" in international affairs at a time when Western liberalism appears in retreat.

"For Western liberal democracies, a gradual build-up of Chinese nationalism may turn out to be very challenging on a global scale," MERICS said.

- Double-edged sword -

China occasionally allows nationalist-tinged protests, including violent demonstrations against the US and NATO after the 1999 bombing of China's embassy in Belgrade during the Balkans conflict, and periodic brief outbursts against old rival Japan.

But eventually authorities step in, apparently out of fear that the passions could spiral out of control and somehow challenge the party.

China "recognises the double-edged nature of nationalism and tries to keep it in check," said Kaiser Kuo, who hosts the "Sinica Podcast" on Chinese current affairs on SupChina.com.

Last year after a Hague tribunal rejected certain South China Sea territorial claims by Beijing, demonstrators who blamed Washington protested at KFC restaurants in several Chinese cities.

That sparked an online public backlash against "irrational patriotism", and party-state media outlets soon also told protesters to pack it in.

Says Kuo: "Surely most millennials recognise that (China's) prosperity resulted from its engagement with and participation in global systems, and in large measure from repudiation -- not embrace -- of traditionalism and rigid ideology."

SINO DAILY
Xi tells Communist Party to combat any actions to 'undermine' it
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 18, 2017
 Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged the Communist Party on Wednesday to "resolutely oppose" any actions that undermine its leadership as he opened a congress expected to enhance his already formidable power. Xi told some 2,300 delegates at the imposing Great Hall of the People that the country was entering a "new era" as the party pursues "socialism with Chinese characteristics". "The prospe ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
SINO DAILY
Hiring not part of Alibaba pledge to create US jobs

 China's Xi vows open economy, investors want action

 US inflation jumps in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

 Xi says China 'will not close its doors to the world'
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
Nominee for CIA inspector general grilled over retaliation claims

 Xi declares 'new era' for China as party congress opens

 Xi is everywhere: China's omnipresent leader

 Trump puts America first, but more and more alone
SINO DAILY
AREVA NP awarded contract for safety upgrades in seven reactors

 Greenpeace fireworks shine light on French nuclear safety concerns

 Japan government, TEPCO liable for Fukushima crisis: court

 French, Belgian nuke plants vulnerable to attack: Greenpeace
SINO DAILY
Chinese social media block profile pic changes during congress

 Kaspersky in focus as US-Russia cyber-tensions rise

 Google to offer stepped-up security for 'high risk' users

 Engility to help protect DOD technology networks
SINO DAILY
AREVA NP awarded contract for safety upgrades in seven reactors

 Greenpeace fireworks shine light on French nuclear safety concerns

 Japan government, TEPCO liable for Fukushima crisis: court

 French, Belgian nuke plants vulnerable to attack: Greenpeace
SINO DAILY
First floating wind farm starts operation in Scotland

 Construction to begin on $160 million Industry Leading Hybrid Renewable Energy Project

 Scotland outreach to Canada yields wind energy investment

 OX2 hands over Ajos wind farm to IKEA Finland



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement