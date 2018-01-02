Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  China News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SINO DAILY
French President Macron to visit China next week
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 2, 2018


French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China for three days starting January 8, the Chinese foreign ministry said Tuesday, after the young leader declared the need for a stronger Europe to "face China".

This will be Macron's first state visit to the country, and the first by a European Union nation leader since the ruling Communist Party's 19th national congress in October.

President Xi Jinping secured a second five-year term as the head of the party at the twice-a-decade political meeting, becoming the most powerful Chinese leader in years.

News of the trip comes after Macron, 40, who campaigned on a pro-globalisation platform, called on France and all of Europe to return to its former glory during a televised New Year's address Sunday.

"We need to... be a more sovereign, more united, more democratic Europe," he said.

"I deeply believe Europe can become that economic, social, environmentally-friendly, scientific power that will be able to face China and the United States."

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likewise pursuing the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation".

As leaders of two permanent UN Security Council member states, Macron and Xi are expected to discuss the Syrian crisis and North Korea's nuclear programme.

The two have met just once before, at the G20 summit in Hamburg last July.

"We hope that (Macron's) visit will help enhance political mutual trust and strategic communication between the two sides," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing Tuesday.

SINO DAILY
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 27, 2017
 The United States and Germany urged China to free an outspoken government critic known as "Super Vulgar Butcher" on Wednesday after he was sentenced to eight years in prison. Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
SINO DAILY
China tightens rules on oversea cash withdrawals

 China temporarily waives taxes to get foreign firms to stay

 China imposes new restrictions on outbound investment

 Masayoshi Son: From chicken feed to Japan's richest tycoon
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

 US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'
SINO DAILY
REVA NP installs I and C upgrade at Krsko nuclear power plant

 New model considers an extra factor to improve our prediction of nuclear fission

 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Sudan

 For ailing US nuclear industry, new plants a shot in the arm
SINO DAILY
China jails VPN owner for over 5 years; Lithuania bans Kaspersky

DARPA's Software Defined Radio Hackfest Creates Solutions for Spectrum Challenges

 Finnish news report revealing state secrets sparks concern

 US to send cyber soldiers to the battlefield; 3 plead guilty in botnet attack
SINO DAILY
REVA NP installs I and C upgrade at Krsko nuclear power plant

 New model considers an extra factor to improve our prediction of nuclear fission

 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Sudan

 For ailing US nuclear industry, new plants a shot in the arm
SINO DAILY
Turkey gets European loan for renewable energy

 Oil-rich Alberta sees momentum for wind energy

 Construction to start on $160 million Kennedy Energy Park in North Queensland

 U.S. wind turbines getting taller and more efficient



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement