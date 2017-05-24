Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SINO DAILY
Graft busters arrest 21 over Hong Kong-China bridge
 by Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) May 24, 2017


Hong Kong's corruption watchdog has arrested 21 government contractors for running suspected fake tests on concrete used to build a multi-billion-dollarbridge that will connect the city with Macau and mainland China.

The controversial project -- described as a "white elephant" by its critics -- has already suffered building delays, pushing back its opening date from 2016 to late 2017, while multiple workers have been killed in construction-related accidents.

Authorities in the southern Chinese city said Wednesday they have asked for "comprehensive examinations" to "ascertain that the strength of concrete would meet the contract requirements".

"In view of the seriousness of the matter, relevant departments will follow up this matter seriously so as to ensure that the quality of the works meets the required standards," a government statement said.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Tuesday announced the arrests of 21 contractors including two senior executives, laboratory technicians and assistants in connection with the suspected fake tests.

The contractors worked with the Civil Engineering and Development Department to conduct compression tests on the concrete used for the nearly 50-kilometre (31-mile) long bridge since 2013, the ICAC said.

"The site laboratory technicians and laboratory assistants might have adjusted the times on the testing machines to cover up the irregularities," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that the malpractice could have started in early 2015.

"During the ICAC operation, it was further revealed that some of the laboratory staff might have replaced the concrete samples by using a metal calibration cylinder and/or high strength concrete cubes to falsify the tests, so that the tests would appear to have been conducted properly."

SINO DAILY
Branstad, friend of Beijing, confirmed as US envoy to China
 Washington (AFP) May 22, 2017
 The US Senate on Monday confirmed Iowa Governor Terry Branstad as the next ambassador to Beijing, providing President Donald Trump with an envoy whose decades-long connection to China could smooth relations between the global powers. The confirmation, by a bipartisan vote of 82 to 13, comes with the White House beset by scandal, but also at a time when Trump is looking to Beijing, its bigges ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity
SINO DAILY
Chinese tech firm LeEco reverses course in US, cuts 325 jobs

 Germany calls for better EU market access to China

 Asia ministers in push for China-led free trade pact

 Moody's cuts China's rating on debt fears
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
NATO and EU wonder which Trump will turn up

 Trump looks to boost defense funding -- but not enough for hawks

 China flexes muscle in spy games against US

 NATO breaks partnership deadlock over Turkey-Austria dispute
SINO DAILY
Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover

 Hungary: AREVA NP awarded contract for safety IC modernization at Paks Nuclear Power Plant

 India to build 10 domestic nuclear power reactors

 Japan restarts another reactor
SINO DAILY
China issues warning for new ransomware virus

 Chelsea Manning: from antisecrecy activist to transgender idol

 China drafts law on broad surveillance powers

 WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning set to be released
SINO DAILY
Swiss vote for gradual nuclear phaseout, energy makeover

 Hungary: AREVA NP awarded contract for safety IC modernization at Paks Nuclear Power Plant

 India to build 10 domestic nuclear power reactors

 Japan restarts another reactor
SINO DAILY
Scientists track porpoises to assess impact of offshore wind farms

 Dutch open 'world's largest offshore' wind farm

 OX2 will manage a 45 MW wind farm owned by IKEA Group in Lithuania

 Building Energy celebrates the beginning of operations and electricity generation of its first wind farm



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement