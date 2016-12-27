Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SINO DAILY
Nine 'rebel' villagers jailed in China
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 27, 2016


Nine residents of the Chinese "rebel" village of Wukan have been jailed for "disrupting social order" after September protests against officials turned violent, leading police to shut down the settlement and impose a media blackout.

Wukan, a 13,000-strong fishing village in the southern province of Guangdong, became a symbol of resistance against corruption after a mass uprising over allegedly illegal land grabs propelled it onto global front pages in 2011.

Last September local police detained 13 residents for "disturbing public order", a move that triggered mass protests in the village, including clashes with the police who quickly put the area on lockdown.

Now nine villagers have been jailed for between two and ten years for staging an unlawful assembly, parade and demonstration which "severely disrupted social order" and for disseminating false information, according to a statement posted Monday on the website of the People's Court of Haifeng.

"The circumstances were so serious that manufactures and business could not operate and severe losses were caused," the statement said.

Other charges included disturbing public transport and disrupting public services.

Several of the nine were among the 13 village residents detained in September.

The arrests and demonstrations that month followed the jailing of village chief Lin Zulian, who played a key role in the 2011 protests.

He was sentenced to three years in prison after confessing to accepting bribes worth some $590,000 yuan ($90,000), the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The 2011 protests in Wukan were initially seen as just another bout of social unrest in China, where tens of thousands of such incidents occur each year.

But when a protest leader died in police custody, residents stepped up their demonstrations, barricading roads into Wukan, and effectively expelling security forces for more than a week.

Communist Party authorities unexpectedly backed down and promised rare concessions, including pledges to investigate the land dispute and allow village polls to be held in an open manner -- with Lin the eventual winner.

But President Xi Jinping, who came to power as ruling party chief in 2012, has tightened social controls and cracked down on dissidents.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SINO DAILY
Dalai Lama will not visit Mongolia again: govts
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 21, 2016
 China said Wednesday it hoped Mongolia could "draw lessons" from the fallout over hosting the Dalai Lama after the Mongolian foreign minister announced that the Tibetan spiritual leader would no longer be allowed to visit the country. Mongolian Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil said Tuesday that the Dalai Lama would not be allowed to visit in the future, even for religious reasons, the offi ... read more

SINO DAILY
Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market

 China-made satellites in high demand

 Space exploration plans unveiled

 China launches 4th data relay satellite
SINO DAILY
China has 'real cause for concern' over Navarro: media

 China tycoon moves jobs to US, citing high taxes at home

 US returns Alibaba website to counterfeits blacklist

 Trump names critics of China, regulation for economic posts
SINO DAILY
Property and credit booms stablise China growth

 China data and US banks propel equities higher

 No debt-for-equity cure for zombie firms, says China

 China's ranks of super-rich rise despite economic slowdown
SINO DAILY
China to hold Catholic conference after six-year hiatus

 China offers guns worth $14 mn for drug war: Philippines

 Japan's top court backs Tokyo in bid to relocate Okinawa base

 China rejects Trump claim it stole US drone
SINO DAILY
Researchers model the way into a nuclear future

 Report finds additional radioactive materials in gas-well drill cuttings

 Chemistry research breakthrough that could improve nuclear waste recycling technologies

 Japan pulls plug on troubled fast breeder reactor
SINO DAILY
Thai junta chief hits back at web censorship critics

 China rights website founder held over 'state secrets': Amnesty

 Britain's ministry of defence loses hundreds of laptops

 Egypt blocks encrypted messaging app: company
SINO DAILY
Researchers model the way into a nuclear future

 Report finds additional radioactive materials in gas-well drill cuttings

 Chemistry research breakthrough that could improve nuclear waste recycling technologies

 Japan pulls plug on troubled fast breeder reactor
SINO DAILY
New rules for micro-grids in Alberta

 Offshore wind makes U.S. debut

 Apple invests in China wind farms

 German energy company plants wind farm seed in Texas



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.