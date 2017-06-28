Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan offers cancer treatment to China dissident Liu
 by Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) June 28, 2017


Taiwan said Wednesday that it was willing to offer cancer-stricken Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo treatment after prison officials granted him medical parole, in a move likely to rile Beijing.

The offer came a day after China rejected criticism over its treatment of Liu, as the United States urged Beijing to give the paroled activist freedom to move and choose his own doctors.

Liu's lawyer Mo Shaoping revealed on Monday that the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laureate had been hospitalised after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer in May.

The writer, now 61, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2009 for "subversion" after spearheading a bold petition for democratic reforms.

Lawyer Mo told AFP that people on medical parole usually cannot leave the country, but if he was treated as a "special case" it would be possible for him to seek treatment abroad, according to Chinese law.

Taiwan said it would "welcome" Liu for treatment at a time when relations with Beijing have worsened dramatically under China-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen.

China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified.

But the self-ruling island has developed its own democratic political system and has become home to some activists fleeing China.

"We urge Beijing to immediately release Liu and let him choose wherever he wants to receive treatment," said Chiu Chui-cheng of the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan's top policy-making body on China.

"We welcome Liu if he chooses Taiwan and we will provide him with the best medical care possible. Taiwan has very good expertise treating liver diseases," Chiu told AFP.

Chinese dissident Wang Dan, a Tiananmen protest leader who lives in exile in Taiwan, said that he has contacted Germany's foreign ministry in the hope the country would take Liu for treatment, as it has a hospital famous for treating liver cancer.

The new US ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, said on Wednesday he would like to see Liu treated abroad.

Human rights groups have also called on Chinese authorities to give Liu the chance to seek treatment elsewhere.

Ties between Taiwan and China have deteriorated rapidly since Tsai took the reins last year.

Beijing has stepped up pressure on her government, from luring away the island's diplomatic allies to arresting a Taiwanese activist on "subversion" charges on the mainland.

China has cut off all official communication with Taipei and has upped military drills while Taiwan is developing home-grown defence systems in response to what it sees as a growing threat.

TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan slams UN after students barred from Geneva visit
 Taipei (AFP) June 16, 2017
 Taiwan fiercely criticised the United Nations on Friday after its students were barred from visiting a public hearing in Geneva as Beijing seeks to further isolate the island internationally. It comes after Taiwan was excluded from a major World Health Organisation meeting last month under pressure from China, which still sees the island as part of its territory. Cross-strait relations ... read more
Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TAIWAN NEWS
With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021

 New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit
TAIWAN NEWS
Best foot forward: Hong Kong's military-style youth groups

 China to meet growth targets, says Li

 China regulator inspects loans to major firms: Wanda

 US aluminum makers point finger at China, call for tariffs
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
China protests alleged Indian border incursion

 US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China

 In blow to Britain, UN votes to seek legal opinion on Chagos fate
TAIWAN NEWS
UK nuclear plant to cost consumers billions more

 AREVA obtains transport license for its new cask in France and Belgium

 NWMO to Focus Field Studies on Fewer Communities

 Toshiba delays results again citing US nuclear unit
TAIWAN NEWS
Chernobyl's radiation monitoring hit by cyberattack: spokeswoman

 China agrees to fight corporate hacking in Canada

 China orders halt to video streaming on major websites

 Social media 'bots' from Russia distorting global politics: study
TAIWAN NEWS
UK nuclear plant to cost consumers billions more

 AREVA obtains transport license for its new cask in France and Belgium

 NWMO to Focus Field Studies on Fewer Communities

 Toshiba delays results again citing US nuclear unit
TAIWAN NEWS
Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement