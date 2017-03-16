Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan says capable of strike against China
 by Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) March 16, 2017


Taiwan said for the first time publicly that it is capable of launching missiles at China, as the government on Thursday unveiled a major defence report warning of increased risk of Chinese invasion.

China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be brought back into its fold, by force if necessary, even though the island has been self-governing since the two sides split after a civil war in 1949.

Ties have worsened since Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen took power last year, ending an eight-year rapprochement.

Delivering the four-yearly report to parliament, defence minister Feng Shih-kuan replied "yes" when asked by a lawmaker whether Taiwan was capable of firing at mainland China.

"It is the first time the ministry has confirmed this," lawmaker Wang Ting-yu told AFP, saying Taiwanese missiles may be able to travel more than 1,500 kilometres.

The ministry has said in the past that it has produced cruise missiles, but has never publicly stated their capabilities.

The report also pledged to create an enhanced military front that would protect Taiwan.

"Should the enemy insist on invading, we will weaken their capabilities by striking enemy troops at their home bases, fighting them at sea, crushing them as they approach the coastlines and wiping them out on the beaches," it said.

China has more than 1,500 missiles aimed at Taiwan, according to the defence ministry.

The island's military, which consists of around 200,000 troops, is a fraction of China's 2.3 million-strong army.

Defence minister Feng said he hoped to raise spending to three percent of GDP in 2018, up from two percent this year and the highest proportion of Taiwan's budget dedicated to the military for 10 years.

Since Tsai came to power, Beijing has severed all official communications with Taipei and upped its military drills near the island following a protocol-smashing telephone call between Tsai and Donald Trump.

The United States is Taiwan's most powerful ally and its main arms supplier, even though the two sides do not have official diplomatic ties after Washington switched recognition to Beijing in 1979.

Thursday's report came as Taiwan was also hit by the latest in a string of espionage cases involving China.

Local media said a former bodyguard of former vice president Annette Lu had been arrested for allegedly spying for China and trying to recruit military officials to join him.

National Security Bureau director-general Peng Sheng-chu said in parliament earlier this month that Chinese espionage is "more serious than before" as some reports claimed that up to 5,000 people may be spying for China on the island.

TAIWAN NEWS
Major Taiwan defence report warns of China invasion risk
 Taipei (AFP) March 15, 2017
 Taiwan pledged Wednesday to build up its military in the face of an increased risk of invasion by China in a major defence ministry report that comes as ties with Beijing worsen. China still sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be brought back into its fold, by force if necessary, even though the island has been self-governing since the two sides split after a civil war in 1949. Beiji ... read more
Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TAIWAN NEWS
Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
TAIWAN NEWS
Family of Trump son-in-law in $4 bn deal with Chinese company

 Chinese premier warns US against 'trade war'

 China industrial output offers fresh sign of stability

 Ivanka Trump is exception to dad's 'Buy American' rule
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
NATO urges Turkey, Austria to end spat blocking programs

 Moscow apparently has forces at base in Egypt

 Israel ex-defence chief says Erdogan seeking 'neo-Ottoman empire'

 US carrier in South Korea for show of force to North
TAIWAN NEWS
The EIC and Nuclear AMRC sign MoU

 Loss-hit Toshiba nosedives on fears about future

 Potential approach to how radioactive elements could be 'fished out' of nuclear waste

 German energy company RWE evolving for success
TAIWAN NEWS
US charges two Russian spies in massive Yahoo cyberattack

 System being developed restore power after cyber-attack

 Russian woman pardoned by Putin over text message freed

 Beijing demands US 'stop cyberattacks' after CIA hacking report
TAIWAN NEWS
The EIC and Nuclear AMRC sign MoU

 Loss-hit Toshiba nosedives on fears about future

 Potential approach to how radioactive elements could be 'fished out' of nuclear waste

 German energy company RWE evolving for success
TAIWAN NEWS
Flagship English Channel wind farm nears completion

 French, Spanish companies set for more wind power off coast of France

 Wind energy gaining traction, U.S. trade group says

 German company to store US wind energy in batteries in Texas



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement