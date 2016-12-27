Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan warns of growing threats from China
 by Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) Dec 27, 2016


Taiwan's defence minister warned Tuesday that enemy threats were growing daily after China's aircraft carrier and a flotilla of other warships passed south of the island in an exercise as tensions rise.

After sailing south of Taiwan itself, the Liaoning and five other warships on Monday passed the Taiwan-administered Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea also claimed by Beijing, according to Taiwan's defence ministry.

The naval drills are seen as a show of strength by Beijing as its relations worsen with Taiwan and the United States, following a protocol-breaking telephone conversation between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Chinese media had earlier reported that the carrier was headed for the Pacific on exercise for the first time along with its escort ships.

It was the latest in a series of recent exercises staged by China, after its military aircraft passed near Taiwan on December 10 for the second time in less than a month.

Taiwan's defence minister Feng Shih-kuan said Tuesday, during a promotion ceremony for generals, that threats from the enemy were growing daily.

"I ask for strict training... We train the soldiers so they can not only survive the war but also destroy the enemies and accomplish their missions," he said, without referring to China by name.

"The threat from our enemy is increasing day by day. We need to maintain combat vigilance at any time. This is my expectation of you all."

Feng confirmed that Taiwan sent RF-16 reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the Chinese warships.

His ministry estimated that the Liaoning would arrive at a base in China's southern island province of Hainan around Tuesday evening.

"The ministry has been tracking the Liaoning carrier's movements so the public can rest assured... and will closely monitor its movements in the future," it said in a statement.

Recently the Liaoning has been involved in exercises in the Yellow Sea, with J-15 fighter jets taking off from it and conducting air refuelling and combat drills, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

Earlier in the month the Liaoning led large-scale exercises in the Bohai Sea that included live ammunition for the first time.

Ties between Taiwan and China have turned increasingly frosty since Tsai's election victory in January. Beijing has cut off official communication with her government, which took office in May, after it refused to publicly accept the "one China" concept.

Under Taiwan's previous government the two sides had stuck to the "1992 consensus", in which they agree there is only one China without specifying which is its rightful representative.

China poses the main military threat to self-ruled Taiwan. Beijing sees the island as part of its territory awaiting reunification -- by force if necessary -- even though the two sides have been ruled separately since the end of a civil war in 1949.

It has more than 1,000 missiles aimed at the island, according to Taiwan's defence ministry.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
TAIWAN NEWS
China welcomes Sao Tome's split with Taiwan
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 21, 2016
 China on Wednesday welcomed Sao Tome and Principe's decision to sever ties with Taiwan, a move that comes after President-elect Donald Trump questioned long-standing US policy towards the self-ruled island. Taiwan, stung by the loss of one of its few allies, accused Beijing of taking advantage of the small West African nation's financial woes to impose its "One China" policy and said the mov ... read more

TAIWAN NEWS
Chinese missile giant seeks 20% of a satellite market

 China-made satellites in high demand

 Space exploration plans unveiled

 China launches 4th data relay satellite
TAIWAN NEWS
China has 'real cause for concern' over Navarro: media

 China tycoon moves jobs to US, citing high taxes at home

 US returns Alibaba website to counterfeits blacklist

 Trump names critics of China, regulation for economic posts
TAIWAN NEWS
Property and credit booms stablise China growth

 China data and US banks propel equities higher

 No debt-for-equity cure for zombie firms, says China

 China's ranks of super-rich rise despite economic slowdown
TAIWAN NEWS
European populists link Berlin attack to Merkel policies

 China and Sao Tome restore diplomatic ties in snub to Taiwan

 Japan cabinet approves biggest defence budget

 After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
TAIWAN NEWS
Researchers model the way into a nuclear future

 Report finds additional radioactive materials in gas-well drill cuttings

 Chemistry research breakthrough that could improve nuclear waste recycling technologies

 Japan pulls plug on troubled fast breeder reactor
TAIWAN NEWS
Thai junta chief hits back at web censorship critics

 China rights website founder held over 'state secrets': Amnesty

 Britain's ministry of defence loses hundreds of laptops

 Egypt blocks encrypted messaging app: company
TAIWAN NEWS
Researchers model the way into a nuclear future

 Report finds additional radioactive materials in gas-well drill cuttings

 Chemistry research breakthrough that could improve nuclear waste recycling technologies

 Japan pulls plug on troubled fast breeder reactor
TAIWAN NEWS
New rules for micro-grids in Alberta

 Offshore wind makes U.S. debut

 Apple invests in China wind farms

 German energy company plants wind farm seed in Texas



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.