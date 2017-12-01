Tibetan monk self-immolates in China: campaigners

|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) Dec 1, 2017
A 63-year-old Tibetan monk has self-immolated in southwest China in protest against Beijing's presence in Tibet, campaigners said, the fifth person to do so this year.
Tenga, a popular monk and volunteer teacher of village children, died after setting himself ablaze Sunday in Sichuan province's Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), headquartered in Washington.
The group said he was the 151st Tibetan to self-immolate since 2009. Earlier this year, another Ganzi resident named Wangchuk Tseten also carried out a fatal self-immolation.
Authorities told AFP they knew nothing about the latest incident.
London-based campaign group Free Tibet cited a friend of Tenga's present at the scene as saying the monk shouted "we want freedom in Tibet" as he lit himself on fire.
It released a horrific minute-long video of the incident, which showed the man burning on a street before a crowd of onlookers, as some quietly recited prayers. Uniformed officers then swept in with blankets and a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
"He said that every Tibetan has a responsibility, and told me that wherever I went, I should not forget Tibet. I always remember him saying, proudly, I am Tibetan," said one of Tenga's relatives now living in exile in the US, according to the ICT.
Beijing says its troops "peacefully liberated" Tibet in 1951, but many Tibetans accuse the Communist central government of religious repression and eroding their culture.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama fled into exile after a failed uprising in 1959.
Tibetan monks within China have reported a campaign of government intimidation targeting the family and friends of those who set themselves on fire.
Shanghai (AFP) Nov 28, 2017
They sing the Chinese national anthem with gusto, hundreds of little arms bent in salute and faces transfixed on the country's red flag as it is hoisted high above Wuning Road school in Shanghai. Here and at other primary schools across the country the next generation of Chinese is taught everything from mathematics and English to tea-making, football, ethics and even hip-hop dancing. We ... read more
Related Links
China News from SinoDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement