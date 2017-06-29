US warns China over Hong Kong freedoms

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) June 29, 2017
The United States urged China Thursday to respect civil liberties in Hong Kong, including press freedom, as the territory marked the 20th anniversary of its handover to Beijing's rule.
The State Department said the success of Hong Kong, which was given a large degree of autonomy when British colonial rule ended in 1997, was due to its unique status.
"The United States... admires the city's outstanding achievements, which are the result of its high degree of autonomy, its economic and personal freedoms, and its respect for rule of law," said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.
But while Washington valued its "excellent cooperation" with Hong Kong's government it "remains concerned about any infringements of civil liberties in Hong Kong, including intrusions on press freedoms," Nauert added in a statement.
Recent incidents in Hong Kong -- including the disappearance of five publishers who were known for salacious titles about the Chinese leadership -- have sparked fears that Beijing is choking the city's freedoms.
Last year, the city's High Court disqualified two democratically elected pro-independence lawmakers from taking their seats after they added expletives and used derogatory terms for China when taking their oaths.
The court's move was preempted by an earlier intervention from Beijing which said they should not be allowed to join parliament.
Mass protests in Hong Kong in 2014 demanding more democratic reform failed to wring any concessions from the authorities, leading to an increase in calls for self-determination or even full independence.
High-profile pro-democracy campaigners including Joshua Wong and young legislator Nathan Law were arrested Wednesday night after staging a protest outside a Hong Kong convention center that will host some of the anniversary events this weekend.
The State Department said the US "support(s) the further development of Hong Kong's democratic systems, including the implementation of universal suffrage in accordance with the Basic Law" -- a reference to its de facto constitution.
Hong Kong was handed back to China by colonial ruler Britain in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula designed to protect its freedoms and way of life.
Beijing (AFP) June 27, 2017
Chinese police and prosecutors are banned from using torture to obtain evidence under rules released Tuesday, in the latest attempt to curb forced confessions in the country's criminal justice system. Confessions obtained through torture, threats and illegal detention are inadmissable in court, the Supreme Court said on its website. The aim is to "accurately punish the crime" and thereb ... read more
Related Links
China News from SinoDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement