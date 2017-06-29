Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  China News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SINO DAILY
US warns China over Hong Kong freedoms
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 29, 2017


UK foreign minister urges democratic progress in Hong Kong
London (AFP) June 29, 2017 - UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged democratic progress in Hong Kong, 20 years after Britain returned the semi-autonomous city to China.

"The rule of law, an independent judiciary, and a free media have all been central to Hong Kong's success.

"As we look to the future, Britain hopes that Hong Kong will make more progress towards a fully democratic and accountable system of government," Johnson said in a video message.

Saturday marks came two decades after China reclaimed Hong Kong, having signed a "one country, two systems" handover deal with Britain which gave it rights unseen on the mainland.

With activists under arrest and amid tight security, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday for a series of celebrations.

While some residents will celebrate the anniversary, pro-democracy campaigners have warned that the 1997 agreement is being eroded as Beijing tightens its grip on freedoms in Hong Kong.

Xi said he wants to ensure the continuation of the "one country, two systems" set-up, while Johnson stressed Britain's commitment to the historic agreement.

"I've no doubt that Hong Kong's future success will depend on the rights and freedoms protected by that treaty.

"In that spirit, it's essential that the principle of 'one country, two systems' should continue to provide the basis of Hong Kong's way of life into the future," Johnson said.

Xi's three-day visit comes three years after "Umbrella Movement" protesters crippled the city for months as they camped out on thoroughfares, calling for reforms and the protection of Hong Kong's unique status.

A huge security operation has been put in place for the Chinese president's visit and the anniversary celebrations, with thousands of police deployed to keep demonstrators away.

The United States urged China Thursday to respect civil liberties in Hong Kong, including press freedom, as the territory marked the 20th anniversary of its handover to Beijing's rule.

The State Department said the success of Hong Kong, which was given a large degree of autonomy when British colonial rule ended in 1997, was due to its unique status.

"The United States... admires the city's outstanding achievements, which are the result of its high degree of autonomy, its economic and personal freedoms, and its respect for rule of law," said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

But while Washington valued its "excellent cooperation" with Hong Kong's government it "remains concerned about any infringements of civil liberties in Hong Kong, including intrusions on press freedoms," Nauert added in a statement.

Recent incidents in Hong Kong -- including the disappearance of five publishers who were known for salacious titles about the Chinese leadership -- have sparked fears that Beijing is choking the city's freedoms.

Last year, the city's High Court disqualified two democratically elected pro-independence lawmakers from taking their seats after they added expletives and used derogatory terms for China when taking their oaths.

The court's move was preempted by an earlier intervention from Beijing which said they should not be allowed to join parliament.

Mass protests in Hong Kong in 2014 demanding more democratic reform failed to wring any concessions from the authorities, leading to an increase in calls for self-determination or even full independence.

High-profile pro-democracy campaigners including Joshua Wong and young legislator Nathan Law were arrested Wednesday night after staging a protest outside a Hong Kong convention center that will host some of the anniversary events this weekend.

The State Department said the US "support(s) the further development of Hong Kong's democratic systems, including the implementation of universal suffrage in accordance with the Basic Law" -- a reference to its de facto constitution.

Hong Kong was handed back to China by colonial ruler Britain in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula designed to protect its freedoms and way of life.

SINO DAILY
China bans use of torture, forced confessions -- again
 Beijing (AFP) June 27, 2017
 Chinese police and prosecutors are banned from using torture to obtain evidence under rules released Tuesday, in the latest attempt to curb forced confessions in the country's criminal justice system. Confessions obtained through torture, threats and illegal detention are inadmissable in court, the Supreme Court said on its website. The aim is to "accurately punish the crime" and thereb ... read more
Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SINO DAILY
China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021

 New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit

 China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites
SINO DAILY
Best foot forward: Hong Kong's military-style youth groups

 China regulator inspects loans to major firms: Wanda

 China to meet growth targets, says Li

 US aluminum makers point finger at China, call for tariffs
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China

 In blow to Britain, UN votes to seek legal opinion on Chagos fate

 US defense contractor accused of spying for China
SINO DAILY
UK nuclear plant to cost consumers billions more

 AREVA obtains transport license for its new cask in France and Belgium

 NWMO to Focus Field Studies on Fewer Communities

 Toshiba delays results again citing US nuclear unit
SINO DAILY
China orders halt to video streaming on major websites

 China agrees to fight corporate hacking in Canada

 Social media 'bots' from Russia distorting global politics: study

 Data firm working for Trump exposed 198 mn voter files: researchers
SINO DAILY
UK nuclear plant to cost consumers billions more

 AREVA obtains transport license for its new cask in France and Belgium

 NWMO to Focus Field Studies on Fewer Communities

 Toshiba delays results again citing US nuclear unit
SINO DAILY
Thrive Renewables delivers mezzanine funded wind farms in Scotland

 It's a breeze: How to harness the power of the wind

 ADB: Asia-Pacific growth tied to renewables

 GE Energy Financial Services Surpasses $15 Billion in Renewable Energy Investments



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement