Wife of Taiwan activist pledges to 'rescue' him from China
 by Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) March 31, 2017


Taiwan court acquits 'Sunflower Movement' protesters
Taipei (AFP) March 31, 2017 - A prominent Taiwanese activist-turned-lawmaker who stormed parliament in 2014 protesting a China trade pact was acquitted with 21 other demonstrators Friday over their roles in the so-called "Sunflower Movement".

The rallies three years ago, which saw thousands take to the streets and some 200 people occupy parliament for weeks, expressed growing anti-China public sentiment and contributed to the plummeting popularity of Taiwan's former Beijing-friendly Kuomintang government.

Taiwan, now under a Beijing-sceptic leadership, has been self-ruling since splitting from the mainland in 1949 after a civil war -- but it has never formally declared independence and China still sees it as part of its territory.

Prosecutors charged Huang Kuo-chang -- an academic who was a key face of the movement and has since joined parliament -- with incitement and interfering with public functions in 2015, along with 21 others.

But Taipei District Court found them not guilty Friday, saying their actions were justified out of interest for the public.

"Expressing their political views on public affairs is in line with the social interest," the court said in a statement.

Huang is now chairman of the pro-independence New Power Party (NPP) founded after the protests, which is now the third-largest in the legislature after winning five seats in elections last year that toppled the Kuomintang (KMT) from power.

"This ruling affirms the spirit of the civil movement," Huang said in a statement after the verdict.

Protesters in the Sunflower Movement complained that the KMT had agreed to a trade deal in secret that would leave export-reliant Taiwan vulnerable to Chinese influence.

Days after taking office in May last year, the new Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government dropped a separate lawsuit against Sunflower protesters for infiltrating the cabinet headquarters.

Premier Lin Chuan said at the time the movement has "legitimacy and social contribution".

Cross-strait ties have deteriorated since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power with all official communications cut off, ending an eight-year rapprochement.

The wife of a Taiwanese rights activist detained in China said Friday she would go to Beijing to "rescue" her husband in a case that has deepened cross-strait tensions.

China confirmed this week Lee Ming-cheh is under investigation for suspected activities "endangering national security", without revealing details of where he is being held.

It is the latest in a series of incidents that have strained relations between Beijing and Taiwan since China-sceptic president Tsai Ing-wen won the leadership last year.

NGO worker Lee, 42, was last heard from on March 19 after he entered the southeastern Chinese city of Zhuhai from the semi-autonomous enclave of Macau.

Taiwan has blasted China for the lack of explanation over his whereabouts, describing his disappearance as "deeply regrettable".

Rights group Amnesty International said the case sparked concerns that China is "broadening their attack against those carrying out legitimate activism".

Lee's wife Lee Ching-yu said Friday she had decided to travel to Beijing to demand answers.

She said she would not be using a lawyer.

"Any legal defence is useless in a country where rule of law has not kept up with international levels," she told reporters.

"I must act, I must make a declaration," she added.

"My husband is suffering every minute, every second," she said.

Lee, who works for a community college in Taipei, had been sharing "Taiwan's democratic experiences" with online Chinese friends and sent them books, according to a petition for his release led by the Taiwan Association for Human Rights.

He also told his friends to donate to the families of human rights lawyers detained by China, the petition said.

Taiwan's cabinet on Thursday called on China to engage in dialogue to handle the case and to arrange for a visit for Lee's family and a lawyer.

China has not commented further since confirming Lee's detention on Wednesday.

Beijing has severed official communications with Taipei since Tsai took office last May.

Chinese authorities deeply mistrust her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is traditionally pro-independence.

Taiwan has been self-ruled since 1949 following a civil war on the mainland, but it has never formally declared independence and Beijing still claims it as part of its territory.

China has ratcheted up pressure on Tsai, stepping up military drills near Taiwan and seeking to bar the island from international events.

Beijing was incensed by Tsai's congratulatory call to then-US-president-elect Donald Trump, which upended decades of diplomatic precedent.

China says it detained Taiwan rights activist
 Beijing (AFP) March 29, 2017
 China said Wednesday it has detained a Taiwanese rights activist who went missing during a visit and is investigating him for suspected activities "endangering national security." The confirmation, which sparked strong criticism from rights groups, came a day after Lee Ming-cheh's wife said he had been detained by Chinese security units. The 42-year-old NGO worker "lost contact" on Ma ... read more
