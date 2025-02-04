China News
 Australia expresses 'serious concerns' for writer jailed in China
Australia expresses 'serious concerns' for writer jailed in China
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Sydney (AFP) Feb 4, 2025

Australia said Wednesday it is concerned for the health of jailed Chinese-Australian dissident writer Yang Jun, who was handed a suspended death sentence a year ago by a Beijing court.

"We hold serious concerns about Dr Yang's health and conditions," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

"We continue to press to ensure his needs are met and he receives appropriate medical care."

Yang, a Chinese-born Australian citizen, has been in jail in China since 2019 on spying allegations, which he has denied.

Canberra reacted angrily to his sentencing in February 2024, expressing its "outrage" at the time.

Australia wants to see Yang reunited with his family, the foreign minister said.

"The Australian Government has made clear to China that we remain appalled by Dr Yang's suspended death sentence," she said.

"Dr Yang is entitled to basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment, in accordance with international norms and China's legal obligations."

Yang's family said last year the father-of-two's health had deteriorated, as a cyst was growing on his kidney.

Australian officials say they understand his suspended death sentence may be commuted to life imprisonment if no "serious crimes" are committed for two years.

"The past year, and the five years of detention before his sentencing, have been a difficult and dark time for Dr Yang," Wong said.

"Throughout, he has demonstrated his inner strength and remarkable resilience."



