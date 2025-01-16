Beijing slams Rubio's 'unwarranted attacks' on China



by AFP Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) Jan 16, 2025



Beijing on Thursday slammed "unwarranted attacks" against it after Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state Marco Rubio condemned "dangerous" China to fellow senators at a confirmation hearing.

"The US side must establish a correct understanding of China, cease unwarranted attacks and smear campaigns against China," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing.

Rubio, who is expected to secure confirmation easily, described China on Wednesday as "the most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever faced" and warned of drastic impacts if the United States does not act.

He also vowed to ramp up defences of Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island claimed by Beijing, to prevent a "cataclysmic military intervention".

On Thursday Beijing, which is nervously eyeing massive tariffs vowed by incoming President Trump, said it "always approached and handled Sino-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation".

