China opens probe into Taiwan lawmaker for 'separatist activities'

Shen is an outspoken member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which advocates for Taiwan's sovereignty.
That has previously brought him into the crosshairs of Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its own territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the self-ruled democratic island under its control.
China imposed sanctions on Shen a year ago, barring him from entering mainland China or the special administrative regions of Macau and Hong Kong.
On Tuesday, the public security bureau of southwestern Chongqing said it had "decided to open a case for investigation" into Shen and will "pursue his criminal responsibility in accordance with the law".
Shen said that while he had been sanctioned before, it was "different this time".
"These sanctions were initiated by local public security bureaus and directly invoke criminal law and national security law for so-called 'investigations'," he added.
"They now have a very real opportunity to make arrests extraterritorially in the future," Shen said, referring to Chinese authorities.
China said on Tuesday it would "firmly crack down" on Shen's activities including the establishment of the Kuma Academy, a civil-defence training organisation.
The group aims to prepare ordinary citizens for war and "increase determination to defend and resist invaders, ultimately building a protective shield for our country", according to its website.
Last October, Beijing's Taiwan affairs office said that Shen's family members will face similar entry bans and any businesses affiliated with them will be barred from "seeking profit" in China.
Related Links
Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Chinese premier slams 'law of the jungle' in trade ahead of Xi-Trump talks
US treasury secretary signals deal to ease trade war with China
Trump in Japan as hopes grow for China trade deal
Asian markets cool as Trump begins Japan visit
Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting
China hails coming of 'multipolar world' ahead of Trump-Xi talks
Trump throws China assumptions in air as he meets 'brilliant' Xi
Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'new golden age' of ties
|
New study maps radioactive pollutant transport in northern South China Sea
Google unveils plan to restart US nuclear plant to power AI infrastructure
Spain receives request to extend life of nuclear plant
Major outage ended at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA
Anvil Secure and D-Orbit outline steps to advance satellite cybersecurity across mission operations
India plans tightening AI rules to stem deepfake surge
Quantum-secured architecture promises faster, safer data links for AI-era networks
China says US waged cyberattacks on national time centre
New study maps radioactive pollutant transport in northern South China Sea
Google unveils plan to restart US nuclear plant to power AI infrastructure
Spain receives request to extend life of nuclear plant
Major outage ended at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks
Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters