China News
SINO DAILY
 China probes Tibet ex-leader over bribes, 'superstitious activities'
China probes Tibet ex-leader over bribes, 'superstitious activities'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 22, 2025

Chinese authorities have removed a former leader of Tibet from office over alleged crimes including taking bribes and engaging in "superstitious activities", the country's top anti-corruption bodies said Tuesday.

Qizhala -- who was governor of the western region from 2017 to 2021 -- was dismissed over "serious violations of discipline", a statement said, a common euphemism for corruption.

He had most recently served as a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's main political advisory body.

Beijing's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervisory Commission said Qizhala "betrayed" his original mission by accepting bribes and misusing public funds to host illegal banquets.

He also colluded with business owners to secure favourable contracts and engaged in "superstitious activities" over a long period, they said.

His family were also accused of using his official position for personal gain.

Ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members are banned from participating in "superstitious activities" -- including some religious practices that "erode" a cadre's loyalties.

Religion is tightly controlled in Tibet, where Chinese troops in 1959 crushed an uprising in the capital forcing its spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to flee.

United Nations experts have raised alarm at Chinese government policies allegedly aimed at assimilating Tibetan people culturally, religiously and linguistically.

Last week, a court in Beijing handed a suspended death sentence to Wu Yingjie, the head of the CCP in the region from 2016 to 2021, for taking bribes worth almost $50 million.

Wu was expelled from the party in December, also over "serious violations of discipline."

President Xi Jinping has overseen a wide-ranging campaign against official graft since coming to power over a decade ago. Critics say it also serves as a way to purge political rivals.

Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SINO DAILY
After the revolution, Bangladesh warms to China as India fumes
 Dhaka (AFP) July 8, 2025
 Protests in Bangladesh that toppled the government last year triggered a diplomatic pivot, with Dhaka warming towards China after neighbouring India was angered by the ousting of its old ally Sheikh Hasina. One year since the protests, that realignment risks intensifying polarisation - and fears of external interference - as political parties in Bangladesh jostle for influence ahead of elections next year. For the caretaker government, seeking domestic consensus for overhauling democratic inst ... read more
SINO DAILY
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong
SINO DAILY
China confirms US bank employee banned from leaving over 'criminal case'

 Migration, defence on agenda for German chancellor's first UK visit

 EU sets stage for big battle over long-term budget

 Stocks head for positive end to week, Tokyo struggles ahead of vote
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing

 China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov

 Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security

 China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
SINO DAILY
Framatome to supply nuclear fuel for Barakah plant boosting UAE energy security

 US reaches civil nuclear cooperation accord with Bahrain

 Framatome opens advanced additive manufacturing hub in France

 AI helps automate nuclear reactor licensing process at INL
SINO DAILY
Zuckerberg settles lawsuit over Cambridge Analytica scandal

 Ukraine, Russia trade blows in escalating spy war

 Latest Grok chatbot turns to Musk for some answers

 China denies asking firms to collect data illegally after new EU probe
SINO DAILY
Framatome to supply nuclear fuel for Barakah plant boosting UAE energy security

 US reaches civil nuclear cooperation accord with Bahrain

 Framatome opens advanced additive manufacturing hub in France

 AI helps automate nuclear reactor licensing process at INL
SINO DAILY
Drone swarm explores turbulent airflows near wind turbines

 Dogs on the trail of South Africa's endangered tortoises

 UK ditches mega green energy supply project from Morocco

 Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.