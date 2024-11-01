China sanctions 20 US firms over Taiwan arms sales

The United States has long been Taiwan's biggest arms supplier despite China viewing the democratic island as part of its territory and refusing to rule out using force to bring it under control.
Taipei said this month that Washington had approved $11 billion in defence sales in what would be one of the largest weapons packages for the island.
China criticised the deal and announced new sanctions on Friday against Boeing's defence manufacturing outpost in St. Louis, aerospace giant Northrop Grumman and others.
The companies appear to have little or no business in China and some have been previously sanctioned by Beijing.
Chinese entities will be banned from working with the firms, and their assets in the country will be frozen.
The arms sales "violate the one-China principle... seriously damaging China's sovereignty and territorial integrity", Beijing's foreign ministry said.
Boeing and Northrop Grumman did not respond to AFP's requests for comment.
China also sanctioned 10 industry executives, banning them from entering the country, including Hong Kong and Macau.
Related Links
Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission
Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
Triple Long March launches mark record day for Chinese space program
China prepares Qingzhou cargo ship for low cost resupply flights
US halts imports of Chinese-made tires from Serbia over alleged forced labour
Asian markets rise as US inflation eases, Micron soothes tech fears
Spain fines Airbnb 64 mn euros for posting banned properties
Asian markets retreat ahead of US jobs as tech worries weigh
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine
Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders
Pentagon prepares major military reorganization plan: report
UK defence chief says 'whole nation' must meet global threats
|
India's parliament passes bill to open nuclear power to private firms
Project Pele microreactor reaches key milestone with first TRISO fuel delivery
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution
New analysis links lead cooled reactor corrosion to steel microstructure
New magnetic cloak design aims to protect sensitive electronics
Denmark blames cyberattacks on groups tied to Russian state
Secure ESA contract advances GomSpace satellite cybersecurity
Britain sanctions Russian, Chinese entities over disinfo, cyber threats
India's parliament passes bill to open nuclear power to private firms
Project Pele microreactor reaches key milestone with first TRISO fuel delivery
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution
New analysis links lead cooled reactor corrosion to steel microstructure
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks
Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters