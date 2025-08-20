German minister says China's 'assertiveness' threatens European interests

"What happens here in the Indo-Pacific has a direct impact on European security and vice versa," Johann Wadephul said in a speech in Jakarta, using an alternative description for the Asia-Pacific region.
"China's growing military assertiveness in the South China Sea not only threatens Asia's security but also undermines the international rules-based order," Wadephul said after talks with his Indonesian counterpart.
"With essential trade routes running right through this area, it also constitutes an economic risk."
He said the same applied to frictions in the Taiwan Strait, where China has deployed fighter jets, warships and coast guard ships near Taiwan and has held several major military exercises around the island in recent years.
Communist China has never ruled Taiwan but Beijing insists it is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.
"Any escalation would have serious consequences for global security and prosperity, and directly affect German and European interests, too," he said.
His comments are likely to cause more friction with Beijing after it lashed out at Berlin this week over his remarks in Japan, where he accused China of being "increasingly aggressive" and trying to "unilaterally change" regional borders.
China warned Germany on Monday against "inciting confrontation and hyping up tensions" in the region.
Wadephul said in a statement on Sunday before leaving for Asia that China was "increasingly asserting its regional supremacy" and questioning principles of international law.
He also said on Wednesday Russia's war in Ukraine had an impact on regional security in Asia because of Chinese and North Korean support for Moscow.
"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is not only an attack on the European peace order, it also affects Indo-Pacific security," he said.
"The Russian war machine runs in part on North Korean troops and ammunition, as well as China's decisive economic support."
China insists it is a neutral party in the conflict but many of Ukraine's allies believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended talks between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Monday.
He said Ukraine should not be forced to surrender its Donbas region to Russia in negotiations, likening it to the United States giving up Florida.
Trump welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in Alaska days before those talks.
Related Links
China News from SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days
Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong
Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall
International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
China retail sales growth lower than expected in July
Asian markets mixed as investors await key speech
China files WTO complaint over Canada steel duties
Asian markets dip after US tech slide
China, India pledge to resume flights as Beijing's top diplomat wraps up visit
Indian PM to visit China, security chief says
China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia
Trump rules out immediate Ukraine ceasefire
|
MIT study sheds light on graphite's lifespan in nuclear reactors
PNNL to assess GNF high burnup fuel rods after reactor service
Diatoms shown to absorb and store uranium inside cells
France restarts nuclear plant after jellyfish invasion
NZ soldier sentenced to two years' detention for attempted espionage
UK drops demand for access to Apple user data
Apple rejects Musk claim of App Store bias
New Instagram location sharing feature sparks privacy fears
MIT study sheds light on graphite's lifespan in nuclear reactors
PNNL to assess GNF high burnup fuel rods after reactor service
Diatoms shown to absorb and store uranium inside cells
France restarts nuclear plant after jellyfish invasion
'Let's go fly a kite': Capturing wind for clean energy in Ireland
Germany, wind power groups seek to cut China reliance
Drone swarm explores turbulent airflows near wind turbines
Dogs on the trail of South Africa's endangered tortoises
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters