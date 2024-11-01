Japan denies report that Trump told PM not to provoke China on Taiwan

The row between Asia's two biggest economies began after Takaichi suggested this month that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.
According to Beijing's foreign ministry, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pressed the issue in a phone call with Trump on Monday, saying Taiwan's return was an "integral part of the post-war international order".
The WSJ reported on Thursday that, shortly after that discussion, "Trump set up a call with Takaichi and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of the island's sovereignty". It cited unidentified Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call.
However, Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara denied the Journal's account.
"The article has a passage that says, on the question of Taiwan's sovereignty, (Trump) advised her not to provoke the Chinese government. There is no such fact," Kihara told a regular media briefing, without elaborating.
Takaichi said in her reporting of the call with Trump that they discussed the US president's conversation with Xi, as well as bilateral relations.
"President Trump said we are very close friends, and he offered that I should feel free to call him anytime," she said.
But according to the WSJ, "the Japanese officials said the message was worrying".
"The president didn't want friction over Taiwan to endanger a detente reached last month with Xi, which includes a promise to buy more agricultural products from American farmers hit hard by the trade war," it said.
- 'Seriously erroneous' -
Beijing, which has threatened to use force to take control of the self-ruled island, responded furiously to Takaichi's initial remarks in parliament on November 7.
It summoned Tokyo's ambassador and advised Chinese citizens against travelling to Japan.
The Chinese embassy in Japan warned people to be careful again on Wednesday, saying there had been a surge in crime and that Chinese citizens had reported "being insulted, beaten and injured for no reason".
Japan's foreign ministry denied any increase in crime, citing figures from the National Police Agency in response that showed the number of murders from January to October had halved compared to the same period in 2024.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated on Thursday a call for Japan to officially retract Takaichi's comments.
"The Japanese side's attempt to downplay, dodge, and cover up Prime Minister Takaichi's seriously erroneous remarks by not raising them again is self-deception," Guo told a regular news briefing.
"China will never accept this."
Related Links
Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study
Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return
China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay
Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
US to slap big surcharge on foreign visitors to national parks
China likely to bid on building new Panama Canal ports
Asian stocks extend global rally as data boost rate cut hopes
Japan's Takaichi insists $135 bn stimulus fiscally 'responsible'
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany
US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward
G20 grapples with splintering world order
China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
|
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution
Successful fabrication of nuclear fuel assemblies boosts Barakah plant supply chain
Electrochemical system boosts uranium recovery from wastewater
World's biggest nuclear plant edges closer to restart
Turkish prosecutors accuse three defence execs of spying
US national in German court over China spying offer
Based in US or Nigeria? Musk's X erupts over location feature
UK to host military Esports games in cyber skills drive
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution
Successful fabrication of nuclear fuel assemblies boosts Barakah plant supply chain
Electrochemical system boosts uranium recovery from wastewater
World's biggest nuclear plant edges closer to restart
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks
Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters