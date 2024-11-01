China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 Japan denies report that Trump told PM not to provoke China on Taiwan

Japan denies report that Trump told PM not to provoke China on Taiwan

by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Nov 27, 2025

Japan denied on Thursday a Wall Street Journal report that said US President Donald Trump had advised Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to provoke China over Taiwan's sovereignty.

The row between Asia's two biggest economies began after Takaichi suggested this month that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

According to Beijing's foreign ministry, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pressed the issue in a phone call with Trump on Monday, saying Taiwan's return was an "integral part of the post-war international order".

The WSJ reported on Thursday that, shortly after that discussion, "Trump set up a call with Takaichi and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of the island's sovereignty". It cited unidentified Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call.

However, Japan's top government spokesman Minoru Kihara denied the Journal's account.

"The article has a passage that says, on the question of Taiwan's sovereignty, (Trump) advised her not to provoke the Chinese government. There is no such fact," Kihara told a regular media briefing, without elaborating.

Takaichi said in her reporting of the call with Trump that they discussed the US president's conversation with Xi, as well as bilateral relations.

"President Trump said we are very close friends, and he offered that I should feel free to call him anytime," she said.

But according to the WSJ, "the Japanese officials said the message was worrying".

"The president didn't want friction over Taiwan to endanger a detente reached last month with Xi, which includes a promise to buy more agricultural products from American farmers hit hard by the trade war," it said.

- 'Seriously erroneous' -

Beijing, which has threatened to use force to take control of the self-ruled island, responded furiously to Takaichi's initial remarks in parliament on November 7.

It summoned Tokyo's ambassador and advised Chinese citizens against travelling to Japan.

The Chinese embassy in Japan warned people to be careful again on Wednesday, saying there had been a surge in crime and that Chinese citizens had reported "being insulted, beaten and injured for no reason".

Japan's foreign ministry denied any increase in crime, citing figures from the National Police Agency in response that showed the number of murders from January to October had halved compared to the same period in 2024.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reiterated on Thursday a call for Japan to officially retract Takaichi's comments.

"The Japanese side's attempt to downplay, dodge, and cover up Prime Minister Takaichi's seriously erroneous remarks by not raising them again is self-deception," Guo told a regular news briefing.

"China will never accept this."

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan president lunches on sushi in support of Japan; Taiwan charges 7 with spying
 Taipei (AFP) Nov 20, 2025
 Images of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te holding a plate of sushi were posted on social media on Thursday in a show of support for Tokyo after reports that China will halt Japanese seafood imports. The row between Japan and China was triggered by new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting this month that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan. China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the self-ruled island unde ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study

 Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return

 China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay

 Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
TAIWAN NEWS
US to slap big surcharge on foreign visitors to national parks

 China likely to bid on building new Panama Canal ports

 Asian stocks extend global rally as data boost rate cut hopes

 Japan's Takaichi insists $135 bn stimulus fiscally 'responsible'
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
US Ukraine proposals 'not a real plan': Germany

 US wants Ukraine to cede land, cut army size; as EU looks to move military eastward

 G20 grapples with splintering world order

 China promises 'new giant pandas' for France as pair flies home
TAIWAN NEWS
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution

 Successful fabrication of nuclear fuel assemblies boosts Barakah plant supply chain

 Electrochemical system boosts uranium recovery from wastewater

 World's biggest nuclear plant edges closer to restart
TAIWAN NEWS
Turkish prosecutors accuse three defence execs of spying

 US national in German court over China spying offer

 Based in US or Nigeria? Musk's X erupts over location feature

 UK to host military Esports games in cyber skills drive
TAIWAN NEWS
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution

 Successful fabrication of nuclear fuel assemblies boosts Barakah plant supply chain

 Electrochemical system boosts uranium recovery from wastewater

 World's biggest nuclear plant edges closer to restart
TAIWAN NEWS
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

 French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.