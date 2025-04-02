China News
SINO DAILY
 Myanmar army fired warning shots in Chinese Red Cross incident: junta
Myanmar army fired warning shots in Chinese Red Cross incident: junta
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Myanmar (AFP) April 2, 2025

Myanmar's junta said Wednesday its troops had fired warning shots when a Chinese Red Cross convoy failed to stop while approaching a conflict area to deliver aid to earthquake victims.

The group of nine vehicles was approaching Ommati village in northern Shan State on Tuesday night, and failed to stop when signalled by soldiers, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.

"From a distance of around 200 metres, security forces used a light to try to halt them but they did not stop. The security forces fired three gunshots aiming at the sky," Zaw Min Tun said in a statement to state media.

International aid and rescue workers have been coming in to Myanmar, including from its close ally and neighbour China, since Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, which has killed more than 2,800 people and left thousands homeless.

But access to the worst-hit areas has been hindered by wrecked roads, poor telecommunications and ongoing violence between the junta and pro-democracy militias.

Zaw Min Tun said the convoy belonged to the Chinese Red Cross and that the junta was investigating the incident.

He said the convoy involved had given "no advance notification to Myanmar, or a respective embassy, or office of the military attache," he said.

Shan state has been the scene of intense fighting between the junta and ethnic minority armed groups which have seized control of large areas of territory.

The junta and the TNLA -- a major ethnic minority armed group -- have been clashing near Ommati village, Zaw Min Tun said, adding that "there are some groups taking political advantage (of rescue missions)".

When asked to comment on the incident, China's foreign ministry told reporters that equipment sent by China's Red Cross had arrived and that the team and supplies were "safe at present".

"We urge all parties in Myanmar to provide unhindered channel for aid," it said on Wednesday.

Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SINO DAILY
Philippines 'inevitably' involved if Taiwan invaded; As China holds large-scale naval drills
 Manila (AFP) April 1, 2025
 The Philippines' military chief said Tuesday his country would "inevitably" be involved if neighbouring Taiwan was invaded while warning China was working to infiltrate the Filipino military and other institutions. General Romeo Brawner made the comments as Beijing's military surrounded Taiwan in large-scale exercises it said was practice for a blockade of the self-ruled island which China has vowed to one day bring under its control. "Start planning for actions in case there is an invasion of T ... read more
SINO DAILY
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04

 Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science

 China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch

 Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
SINO DAILY
Trump orders end to duty-free relief for small parcels from China

 Stocks tank, havens rally as Trump tariffs fan trade war

 Stock markets edge up but Trump tariff fears dampen mood

 Trump tariff blitz sparks retaliation threats, economic fears
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
Sweden investing $10 mn to modernise civil defence bunkers

 NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?

 NATO allies to meet Trump's top diplomat as US tariffs everywhere, including deserted islands

 Rubio heads to Europe as transatlantic tensions soar
SINO DAILY
Study explores radiation-driven chromium chemistry in molten salt reactors

 Framatome and TechnicAtome complete acquisition of valve manufacturer

 Framatome to upgrade digital systems at Swiss Leibstadt nuclear facility

 WPI researcher to explore efficient uranium extraction from industrial wastewater
SINO DAILY
China arrests three Filipinos suspected of spying

 Trojan Horses in Space: Cyber Threats Hidden in Satellite Networks

 UK unveils new rules to monitor those working for Russian govt

 US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong top cop, justice secretary
SINO DAILY
Study explores radiation-driven chromium chemistry in molten salt reactors

 Framatome and TechnicAtome complete acquisition of valve manufacturer

 Framatome to upgrade digital systems at Swiss Leibstadt nuclear facility

 WPI researcher to explore efficient uranium extraction from industrial wastewater
SINO DAILY
Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens

 Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push

 Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle

 Student refines 100-year-old math problem, expanding wind energy possibilities
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.