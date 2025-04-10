Palau stands with Taiwan 'until death do us part': president

One of the few remaining nations to recognise Taiwan's claim to statehood, Palau has repeatedly risked Beijing's ire over the years by refusing to reverse its stance.
"China has one goal, and that is for us to renounce Taiwan," Whipps said during a speech at an Australian think tank on Thursday.
"But we hope that they understand -- that decision is a sovereign decision and no country tells us who we should be friends with.
"We kind of believe in that principle, that when you're married, you're married until death do us part."
The Palauan archipelago -- a string of limestone islands and coral atolls -- lies about 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of the Philippines.
Whipps has overseen the expansion of US military interests since winning power in 2020.
This has included the ongoing construction of a long-range US radar outpost, a crucial early warning system as China ramps up military activity in the Taiwan Strait.
Palau also plans to dredge sections of its commercial port, making it deeper to allow more visits from US Navy ships.
This risked painting a target on Palau's back, Whipps said on Thursday.
"Yes, there is concern that now we become a target," he told Australia's Lowy Institute.
"I think that's why it's important that the ports and the airports are upgraded so that we are ready to be protected if a conflict does arise.
"Because of our location, no matter what, we're going to be a target for somebody."
While Taiwan sees itself as sovereign, most nations, including the United States, do not recognise its claim to statehood and instead have formal diplomatic ties with China.
Related Links
Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
How Trump's 'liberation day' tariffs will impact China
'Malignant stupidity', 'weak': Economists on Trump's tariffs
China vows to stay 'safe and promising land' for foreign investment
Stocks extend global rout after Trump's shock tariff blitz
US may pull 10,000 troops from eastern Europe
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
Pentagon chief fires US military representative to NATO
During Japan trip, NATO chief warns of Chinese military expansion
|
Study explores radiation-driven chromium chemistry in molten salt reactors
Framatome and TechnicAtome complete acquisition of valve manufacturer
Framatome to upgrade digital systems at Swiss Leibstadt nuclear facility
WPI researcher to explore efficient uranium extraction from industrial wastewater
Taiwan says China using AI to spread 'controversial' posts
Pentagon inspector general launches investigation into Signal app use
Trump gives TikTok extra 75 days to find buyer
Philippines says suspected spy confessions in China 'scripted'
Study explores radiation-driven chromium chemistry in molten salt reactors
Framatome and TechnicAtome complete acquisition of valve manufacturer
Framatome to upgrade digital systems at Swiss Leibstadt nuclear facility
WPI researcher to explore efficient uranium extraction from industrial wastewater
Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens
Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle
Student refines 100-year-old math problem, expanding wind energy possibilities
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters