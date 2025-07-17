China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 Taipei holds air raid drill to prepare for Chinese attack; US says Taiwan president transit routine
 By Joy Chiang and Amber Wang
 Taipei (AFP) July 17, 2025

Taipei came to a brief standstill on Thursday when air raid sirens forced people off the streets and into underground shelters in a rehearsal for a Chinese attack.

The annual civilian drill is being held in cities across Taiwan this week, alongside military training, to prepare the self-governed island for a potential Chinese invasion.

Communist China has never ruled Taiwan but Beijing insists the island is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

Sirens sounded across Taipei at 1:30 pm (0530 GMT), bringing the capital city of 2.5 million people to a halt for half an hour.

Police waving batons stopped motorbikes, cars and public buses on the streets and people were directed into shelters, including basements and subway stations.

Some people retreated into office buildings for the duration of the exercise.

Tracy Herr, 50, was on her way to a temple when she heard the air raid siren. She went to a nearby subway station where others were sheltering.

Pointing at a group of young women sitting on the floor and chatting, Herr said Taiwanese people had "lived comfortably for too long" and some didn't take the air raid drill seriously.

The drills also involved simulating wartime aid distribution and a mass-casualty event.

Dozens of people lined up at three distribution points to receive bags of rice, cooking oil and salt.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has sought to raise public awareness of the threat posed by China since taking office last year.

"Each drill allows our country to further enhance its ability to defend itself," Lai said on Thursday.

While the exercises were "not intended to provoke", Lai said the constant threats to Taiwan meant "we have no choice but to stay fully prepared".

- 'Reality of modern warfare' -

Taiwan is keen to show the world, especially its key security backer Washington, that it is serious about boosting its defence capability.

Taiwanese regular troops were joined by the largest mobilisation of reservists for the 10-day "Han Kuang" military drills, which end on Friday.

Rather than only repelling a Chinese attack on its shores, Taiwanese troops this year have also practised fighting invading forces in city streets.

"It is as much training as acclimating the Taiwanese population to the reality of modern warfare," said Kitsch Liao of the Atlantic Council, a US think tank.

Heavily armed troops carrying US-provided anti-aircraft Stinger missiles stormed Taipei's metro system in a night-time exercise.

High-tech mobile missile launchers from the United States have also been positioned around the capital and elsewhere, in full view of the public.

Shoppers in a Taipei supermarket also recently became participants in a drill simulating a Chinese missile strike on the city.

"I didn't know there was going to be a drill," Yang Shu-ting, 70, told AFP.

"My heart was beating very fast and I was inevitably nervous. I think the point is to let you know where you should hide if something happens."

Troops have also simulated various scenarios, including "grey zone harassment" -- tactics that fall short of an act of war -- and "long-range precision strikes", defence officials have said.

Several minor collisions involving military vehicles during the exercises highlighted the challenge of manoeuvring through Taiwan's narrow streets.

Defence expert Chieh Chung said such mishaps were "difficult to avoid" in urban areas.

"In Taiwan, many roads and bridges create significant limitations for armoured vehicles when they move through," said Chieh, a researcher at the Association of Strategic Foresight in Taipei.

"So this becomes a problem and obstacle for both attacking and defending forces."

US says Taiwan president transit would be routine
Washington (AFP) July 17, 2025 - The United States said Thursday that there would be no change on its Taiwan policy if the self-ruled island's president transits through US soil, as China issued a warning.

Paraguay, one of a dwindling number of countries to recognize Taipei rather than Beijing, announced Monday that Taiwan President Lai Ching-te would visit in August, likely meaning he would need to fly through US territory.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce did not confirm Lai would transit but played down any political implications.

"Transits of the United States by high-level Taiwan officials, including presidents, are in line with past practice and fully consistent with our long-standing policy," she told reporters.

"Such transits are undertaken with consideration for the safety, comfort, convenience and dignity of the passenger," she said.

China's foreign ministry warned both Paraguay and the United States about Lai's travel.

"We oppose any visit to the US by leaders of the Taiwan authorities under whatever reason or pretext," the foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, as its territory and has threatened to annex it by force.

The United States only recognizes Beijing but sells weapons to Taiwan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a longtime critic of Beijing, met last week in Malaysia with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in what he called "very constructive and productive" talks.

Rubio said after the meeting that "obviously we understand their viewpoints on Taiwan" but that there was no discussion about potential transit by Lai.

