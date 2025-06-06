Taiwan condemns China's 'provocative' patrol

Taipei's defence ministry said it detected 21 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and drones, of which 15 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait in a "combat readiness patrol".
"The relevant actions are highly provocative... bring instability and threats to the region, and are a blatant violation of the regional status quo," the ministry said in a statement.
Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.
It has ramped up military pressure on Taipei in recent years, and dispatched warplanes and naval vessels around the island on a near-daily basis.
Friday's patrol followed a phone call Thursday between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders discussed Taiwan.
Xi warned that Washington should handle the issue "with caution" to avoid Taiwanese separatists "dragging China and the United States into the danger of conflict", according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
The Chinese leader's comments come after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Beijing's military was "rehearsing for the real deal" and preparing for a potential invasion of Taiwan.
Related Links
Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
Cognac maker Remy Cointreau drops earnings target over tariffs
US-China at trade impasse as Trump's steel tariff hike strains ties
Equities on front foot as US data feeds rate-cut hopes
China factory activity hits lowest since 2022, survey shows
Macron urges Asia, Europe to unite to resist 'spheres of coercion'
Zelensky arrives in Vilnius for Nato eastern flank summit
China responds after Hegseth warns to prepare for war
NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
|
Intelligent Control System Enhances Space Reactor Performance under Uncertainty
Iran says no nuclear deal if deprived of 'peaceful activities'
Moscow says Iran has 'right' to peaceful nuclear programme
IAEA head in Damascus to discuss nuclear power
Czech FM summons Chinese ambassador over cyberattack
Czech Republic blames China for cyberattack on foreign ministry
Searching for threats to undersea cables off the Dutch coast
Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mn
Intelligent Control System Enhances Space Reactor Performance under Uncertainty
Iran says no nuclear deal if deprived of 'peaceful activities'
Moscow says Iran has 'right' to peaceful nuclear programme
IAEA head in Damascus to discuss nuclear power
Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project
Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters