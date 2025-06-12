China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 Taiwan jails Chinese ship captain for severing subsea cable
Taiwan jails Chinese ship captain for severing subsea cable
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) June 12, 2025

A Chinese ship captain was sentenced to three years in a Taiwanese prison on Thursday for deliberately severing an undersea telecoms cable off the self-ruled island.

The captain, surnamed Wang, and his Togolese-registered cargo ship Hongtai were detained in February after a cable linking the Penghu archipelago and Taiwan was reported cut.

A district court in southern Taiwan found Wang guilty of violating the Telecommunications Management Act for destroying a submarine cable and jailed him for three years.

The court said Wang had ordered two crew members to lower the Hongtai's anchor into waters off southwestern Taiwan where he would have known anchoring was prohibited because it could damage the subsea cable.

The anchor's claw did not lodge in the seabed and the ship drifted.

The cable had been "completely severed" by the time Taiwan's coast guard intercepted the Hongtai and ordered the lifting of its anchor, the court said in the judgement.

Wang admitted he had been negligent but denied "intentional wrongdoing." He can appeal against the sentence.

The court said the evidence was sufficient to find Wang's "criminal conduct established", adding that the punishment was "a warning".

Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom spent more than NT$17 million (US$578,000) to repair the cable, the court said.

Prosecutors had said Wang was the first Chinese ship captain charged with severing an undersea telecoms cable. The other seven crew members were to be deported without charge.

Taiwan has 14 international underwater cables and 10 domestic ones.

There have been a series of undersea cable breakages in recent years, with previous incidents blamed on natural deterioration of the wires or Chinese ships.

The coast guard said previously the Hongtai was among 52 "suspicious" Chinese-owned ships flying flags of convenience from Mongolia, Cameroon, Tanzania, Togo and Sierra Leone highlighted for close monitoring.

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan condemns China's 'provocative' patrol
 Taipei (AFP) June 6, 2025
 Taiwan on Friday condemned Beijing's "provocative" actions after China conducted a patrol around the island, a day after a call between US and Chinese leaders. Taipei's defence ministry said it detected 21 Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and drones, of which 15 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait in a "combat readiness patrol". "The relevant actions are highly provocative... bring instability and threats to the region, and are a blatant violation of the regional status quo ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
TAIWAN NEWS
US-China at trade impasse as Trump's steel tariff hike strains ties

 US soldiers arrive in Panama for military exercises

 Stocks climb on reassuring jobs data, US-China trade optimism

 Asian equities rally after China-US framework on trade
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes

 NATO wrestles over how to handle Ukraine at Trump summit
TAIWAN NEWS
Czechs sign nuclear deal with S.Korea firm KHNP: PM

 Intelligent Control System Enhances Space Reactor Performance under Uncertainty

 Japan allows longer nuclear plant lifespans

 Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
TAIWAN NEWS
Hong Kong warns downloading game could be national security crime

 DOD is investigating Hegseth's staffers over Houthi-strikes chats

 Iran obtained 'sensitive' Israeli intelligence: state TV

 Czech FM summons Chinese ambassador over cyberattack
TAIWAN NEWS
Czechs sign nuclear deal with S.Korea firm KHNP: PM

 Intelligent Control System Enhances Space Reactor Performance under Uncertainty

 Japan allows longer nuclear plant lifespans

 Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
TAIWAN NEWS
Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project

 Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor

 Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm

 US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.