China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 Taiwan leader vows stronger air defences to counter 'enemy threats'
Taiwan leader vows stronger air defences to counter 'enemy threats'
 By Amber WANG
 Taipei (AFP) Oct 10, 2025

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te vowed on Friday to speed up construction of a multi-layered air defence system as part of efforts to counter "enemy threats".

Lai's government has been under US pressure to improve its ability to defend itself against a potential attack by China, which claims the island is part of its territory.

"We will accelerate our building of the T-Dome, establish a rigorous air defence system in Taiwan with multi-layered defence, high-level detection, and effective interception," Lai said during Taiwan's National Day celebrations.

He said Taiwan was determined to "maintain peace through strength" and called on China to "renounce the use of force or coercion to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait".

His speech followed a bruising year for Lai, a staunch defender of Taiwan's sovereignty who is loathed by Beijing.

A failed effort this year to unseat dozens of opposition lawmakers left the government weakened, while US tariffs on Taiwanese shipments eroded confidence in the key relationship.

Lai reiterated on Friday plans to ramp up defence spending to more than three percent of gross domestic product next year and five percent by 2030.

"We will advance the integration of high-tech and AI technologies to build a smart defence combat system, maximising effective deterrence for our asymmetric strategy," Lai said.

Taiwan will also boost its own defence industry and strengthen domestic supply chains to build a "robust line of defence", he said.

While Taiwan has increased spending on its military in recent years, it would be massively outgunned in a conflict with China and remains heavily reliant on its biggest arms supplier Washington to deter Beijing from attacking.

China's foreign ministry accused Lai on Friday of attempting to "seek independence through force", warning such action would "only drag Taiwan into a dangerous situation of war".

"Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait requires adhering to the one-China principle and taking a clear stand against Taiwan independence," spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.

"China's firm opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan and US-Taiwan military ties is consistent and clear."

- 'Lessons learned' -

Increasing investment in Taiwan's air defence "reflects an appreciation for the lessons being learned in Ukraine", said Drew Thompson, a senior fellow in international studies at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

"Taiwan already has a robust air defence network comprising legacy and new systems... so they are integrating them into a resilient network able to defend against threats ranging from small UAVs to missiles to aircraft," Thompson said.

Friday's celebrations mark the 114th anniversary of the toppling of China's Qing dynasty and the subsequent founding of the Republic of China.

The current dispute between China and Taiwan dates to a civil war between the nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek, who retreated to the island, and Mao Zedong's communist fighters.

Beijing launched military drills around Taiwan after Lai's National Day speech last year, sending planes and ships to encircle the island.

A US administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said China should not use Lai's remarks as a "pretext for destabilising actions".

China would not need to respond "aggressively" this time because Lai was "suffering right now", said Jonathan Sullivan, a China and Taiwan expert at the University of Nottingham.

Trump is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks as the rival superpowers thrash out a trade deal that could affect Taiwan.

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
China sanctions 14 foreign firms over Taiwan ties, national security
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 9, 2025
 Beijing sanctioned on Thursday 14 overseas entities, including defence contractors and intelligence firms, accusing them of harming national security and aiding Taiwan. Several American defence contractors, British aerospace giant BAE Systems and Canada-based semiconductor intelligence provider TechInsights - and its affiliates in Europe, Japan and South Korea - were among the firms added to the country's "Unreliable Entities List", the Ministry of Commerce announced. The Halifax International ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
TAIWAN NEWS
Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela not invited to Summit of the Americas

 Canadian PM to visit White House to talk tariffs

 Asian markets limp into weekend as AI bubble fears grow

 Trump talks up Canada trade deal chances with 'world-class' Carney
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for the US military

 Trump suggests Spain be expelled from NATO over low defense spending

 Will Russia implode after Ukraine?

 Guyana strengthens territorial defense with French military support
TAIWAN NEWS
Next generation GNF4 fuel unveiled for enhanced reactor performance

 Framatome and Nuclearelectrica advance production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes

 GE Vernova Hitachi and Samsung CT forge alliance to scale BWRX-300 small modular reactors globally

 IAEA says no danger after drone hits Russian nuclear plant
TAIWAN NEWS
Hong Kong to install surveillance cameras with AI facial recognition

 US Air Force employee sentenced for sharing defense info on dating app

 Advancing European satellite security through quantum communications

 Top UK prosecutor blames government for dropped China spy case
TAIWAN NEWS
Next generation GNF4 fuel unveiled for enhanced reactor performance

 Framatome and Nuclearelectrica advance production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes

 GE Vernova Hitachi and Samsung CT forge alliance to scale BWRX-300 small modular reactors globally

 IAEA says no danger after drone hits Russian nuclear plant
TAIWAN NEWS
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

 French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project

 Wind giant Orsted to resume US project after court win

 Floating wind power sets sail in Japan's energy shift
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.