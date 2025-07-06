China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 Taiwan says China opening flight path raises regional unease
Taiwan says China opening flight path raises regional unease
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) July 6, 2025

Taipei condemned Sunday China's move to open a sensitive aviation route that runs through the Taiwan Strait, warning the change could increase tensions between the two sides and "regional unease".

Taiwan's top China policy body criticised Beijing after its civil aviation authority opened another west-to-east connecting route above the sensitive waterway.

China has shown "complete disregard for the consensus of both sides and Taiwan's public opinion, using unilateral actions to change the status quo and increase cross-strait and regional unease", Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said.

Beijing adjusted the M503 north-to-south route through the Taiwan Strait in January 2024 and opened two west-to-east connecting flight paths months later.

The newly-activated west-to-east route is intended to "alleviate the pressure caused by the increase of flights", China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua said Sunday, quoted by state news agency Xinhua.

But Taipei's Mainland Affairs Council denied there had been an increase in air traffic.

It said China had "unilaterally violated the consensus" three times by launching the routes without consulting Taiwan and urged Beijing to engage in negotiations.

"The current cross-strait and Asia-Pacific situation is complex, the Mainland's unilateral actions will escalate regional tensions, which no party wishes to see," the Council said.

Beijing insists democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Beijing regularly deploys fighter jets, warships and coast guard ships near Taiwan, and has held several major military exercises around the island in recent years.

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
China defends diplomats after Taiwan VP car ramming claims
 Beijing (AFP) June 30, 2025
 China defended its diplomats on Monday after Taiwan accused Beijing's embassy staff of planning to ram its vice president's car during an official visit to Europe. "Chinese diplomats overseas always respect their host country's laws and regulations," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. Taiwan's top China policy body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), said on Friday that Hsiao Bi-khim's motorcade was surveilled and followed in a ploy to be rammed during a visit to the Czech Repu ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
Chinese Long March Rockets Make International Debut at Paris Air Show

 China launches international association to boost global access to deep space research

 China Shenzhou XX crew advances cognitive and biotech research aboard Tiangong

 Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
TAIWAN NEWS
China's top diplomat to visit EU, Germany, France next week

 China's top diplomat visits Europe pitching closer ties in 'volatile' world

 World facing 'most complex' situation in decades: WEF

 WTO to examine two trade disputes between Canada and China
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns

 Trump says 'getting along well' with China, downplays hostile acts

 Life lessons of the Dalai Lama

 Celebrations for Dalai Lama's 90th reflect challenges ahead
TAIWAN NEWS
Court rejects EDF complaint over Czech nuclear tender

 GE Vernova and Fortum take steps toward Nordic deployment of BWRX-300 SMRs

 GE Vernova to open Ontario engineering center for BWRX-300 small modular reactors

 EU unveils new state aid rules in boon for nuclear, renewables
TAIWAN NEWS
2 Chinese nationals charged with spying in the United States

 Building Tomorrow's Defense: Student Involvement in Security Technologies

 Swiss say foreign spying threat high, citing Russia, China

 UK govt says Chinese spying on the rise
TAIWAN NEWS
Court rejects EDF complaint over Czech nuclear tender

 GE Vernova and Fortum take steps toward Nordic deployment of BWRX-300 SMRs

 GE Vernova to open Ontario engineering center for BWRX-300 small modular reactors

 EU unveils new state aid rules in boon for nuclear, renewables
TAIWAN NEWS
UK ditches mega green energy supply project from Morocco

 Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project

 Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor

 Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.