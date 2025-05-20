China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 Taiwan says 'willing' to talk to China as island boosts defences
Taiwan says 'willing' to talk to China as island boosts defences
 By Amber Wang and Joy Chiang
 Taipei (AFP) May 20, 2025

Taiwan is prepared to talk to China as equals but will continue to build up its defences, the island's President Lai Ching-te said Tuesday as he marked his first year in office.

Lai, a staunch defender of Taiwan's sovereignty and detested by Beijing, delivered remarks on the need "to prepare for war to avoid war" and also bolster the island's economic resilience.

After promising to stand up to China and defend democracy at his inauguration, Lai insisted Taiwan was "willing" to communicate with Beijing if there was "parity and dignity".

China has rebuffed Lai's previous offers to talk.

"Peace is priceless and there are no winners in war," Lai said, but added "we cannot have illusions" and vowed to continue "to strengthen our national defence capabilities".

Taiwan will "actively cooperate with international allies, shoulder to shoulder to exert the power of deterrence, to prepare for war to avoid war, and to achieve the goal of peace," Lai told journalists.

China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it, has held several rounds of large-scale military drills around the island since Lai took office.

Taiwan's coast guard warned Monday that China may use "cognitive warfare" to "disrupt public morale" around Lai's anniversary.

Shortly before Lai's remarks, Taiwanese coast guard personnel arrested two Chinese nationals "attempting to sneak onto" an island in the Taiwan-administered Kinmen archipelago, several kilometres off China's mainland.

As Taiwan comes under pressure from Washington to move more factories to US soil and reduce their trade imbalance, Lai said Taiwan would not "put all our eggs in one basket".

Taiwan would increase its economic resilience by diversifying markets and boosting domestic demand.

Lai also announced plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund to "boost Taiwan's economic momentum", but did not provide details about its size.

The president has seen his first term in the top job engulfed in domestic political turmoil as opposition parties, which control the parliament, seek to stymie his agenda.

- Falling approval rating -

The main opposition Kuomintang party (KMT) has called Lai a "dictator" and accused him of pushing Taiwan closer to war with China, while Lai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suggests the KMT is a tool of Beijing.

On Tuesday, Lai said the government wanted to "strengthen cooperation among political parties" and that his national security team would start providing "important" briefings to the opposition.

The KMT said the island's challenges "cannot be solved after holding one briefing", but acknowledged Lai had "finally tried to take a small step" towards resolving frictions.

"We also hope that President Lai will have more courage and take a big step to stop judicial persecution and political hatred," KMT said in a statement.

Analysts said Lai's remarks were more restrained than in previous speeches, which have drawn criticism from Beijing.

"Lai is dialling down the messaging and keeping Taiwan's head low to avoid getting into anybody's crosshairs amid this geopolitical uncertainty," Wen-Ti Sung, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub, told AFP.

Lai has seen his approval rating fall to 45.9 percent from 58 percent nearly a year ago, according to a survey by Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation in April.

His disapproval rating rose to 45.7 percent -- the highest since he took office -- which the polling group linked to the Lai government's handling of US tariffs on Taiwan and the DPP's unprecedented recall campaign targeting the opposition.

DPP supporters are seeking to unseat around 30 KMT lawmakers through a legal process that allows legislators to be removed before the end of their term.

The DPP only needs to win six seats to wrest back control of parliament.

A rival campaign to unseat 15 DPP members has been embroiled in controversy after KMT staffers were accused of forging the signatures of dead people.

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwanese war drama 'wake-up call' to Chinese invasion threat
 Taipei (AFP) May 13, 2025
 A Chinese military blockade of Taiwan ignites panic across the self-ruled island as banks shut down, families flee, fake news spreads and Taiwanese troops brace for attack. The on-screen chaos is the basis of a new Taiwanese television series called "Zero Day", which creators hope will "awaken" people to the real-life threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Beijing has long vowed to annex Taiwan, by force if necessary. But rather than dramatise the cross-strait tensions, Taiwan's film and t ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University

 Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research

 Space is a place to found a community not a colony

 China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth
TAIWAN NEWS
Asian markets drop after US loses last triple-A credit rating

 Iraq's first filmmaker in Cannes says sanctions no piece of cake

 EU tech chief urges US cooperation as key decisions near

 China slaps anti-dumping duties on plastic imports from US, EU, Japan
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
China says ready to 'expand practical cooperation' with Russian army

 Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky

 Germany aims to have Europe's 'strongest conventional army': Merz

 With Trump's second term, Big Tech embraces US exceptionalism
TAIWAN NEWS
Ontario Approves Construction of GE Vernova Hitachi's BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor

 Investment risk for energy infrastructure construction is highest for nuclear power plants, lowest for solar

 Iran says to keep enriching uranium, even with a deal

 New Insights into Asymmetric Nuclear Fission from GSI/FAIR Experiments
TAIWAN NEWS
Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mn

 Three Germans go on trial accused of spying for China

 India tells X to block over 8,000 accounts

 University of Rochester and RIT Launch Experimental Quantum Communications Network
TAIWAN NEWS
Ontario Approves Construction of GE Vernova Hitachi's BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor

 Investment risk for energy infrastructure construction is highest for nuclear power plants, lowest for solar

 Iran says to keep enriching uranium, even with a deal

 New Insights into Asymmetric Nuclear Fission from GSI/FAIR Experiments
TAIWAN NEWS
Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm

 US halts Equinor's huge New York offshore wind project

 Chinese energy giant Goldwind posts annual growth as overseas drive deepens

 Clean energy giant Goldwind leads China's global sector push
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.