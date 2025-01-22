China News
SINO DAILY
 Thailand denies plans to send 48 Uyghurs back to China
Thailand denies plans to send 48 Uyghurs back to China
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Bangkok (AFP) Jan 22, 2025

Thai authorities denied Wednesday there was an immediate plan to send back to China 48 Uyghurs held in the country's detention centres, after UN experts warned the group could face torture if they return.

The Uyghurs fled China -- which has been accused of grave human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region against Uyghurs -- more than a decade ago and live in constant fear of being sent back.

Rights groups have said the Thai government plans to return them imminently, and on Tuesday United Nations experts urged authorities to "to immediately halt" the possible transfer.

Thai authorities have repeatedly denied such a plan.

"The decision will be made by the national security council, so far there is no order (to send them back)," a senior official from the immigration department, who declined to be named, told AFP on Wednesday.

An official from the national security council also told AFP "there was no order".

That followed remarks on Monday by national police chief Kitrat Phanphet who said "Thai police and the immigration department have not received any reports about the deportation".

Asked about the detained Uyghurs on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said it was "not aware of the specific situation".

"We resolutely crack down on any form of illegal migration and oppose any indulgence of or even support for illegal migrant behaviour," ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

- Decade in detention -

The group of 48 Uyghurs, arrested in 2013 and 2014, are being held in immigration centres around Thailand.

UN experts say they were detained after crossing the Thai border to seek protection, and they have allegedly been held in de facto incommunicado detention for more than a decade, with no access to lawyers or family members.

Urging Thailand to help them access asylum procedures and humanitarian assistance, the experts said: "It is our view that these persons should not be returned to China... We are concerned they are at risk of suffering irreparable harm."

Human Rights Watch said last week that Thai immigration officials had asked the Uyghurs to complete new paperwork and had photographed them, steps the group believes are in preparation for their forcible transfer.

The rights group says the Uyghurs are on hunger strike, although Thai authorities have denied this.

The United States has branded China's treatment of the mostly Muslim minority a "genocide".

A damning UN report released in 2022 detailed violations including torture and forced labour and "large-scale" arbitrary detention in what Beijing calls vocational training centres.

Beijing denies allegations of abuse and insists its actions in Xinjiang have helped to combat extremism.

Many Uyghurs have fled China over the years, with some travelling through Myanmar to Thailand, but dozens have ended up stuck in detention there -- the apparent victims of what observers say is the kingdom's desire to avoid angering either Beijing or Washington.

The UN experts, who were appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but who do not speak on behalf of the United Nations, said 23 of the 48 Uyghurs suffer from serious health conditions.

Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SINO DAILY
Hong Kong top judges says overseas talent spooked by 'geopolitics'
 Hong Kong (AFP) Jan 20, 2025
 Hong Kong's top court has seen an exodus of foreign judges and "escalating geopolitical tensions", and coordinated harassment made it tougher to find replacements, the city's chief justice said on Monday. Hong Kong operates under a common law jurisdiction separate from mainland China and invites overseas judges to hear cases at its Court of Final Appeal. Their presence has been seen as a bellwether for the rule of law since the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997. Five ove ... read more
SINO DAILY
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station

 Scientists plan to create the first fluttering flag on the moon

 Tech innovation propels China's commercial space industry growth

 China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
SINO DAILY
China says hopes for cooperation with US on trade under Trump

 Most Asian markets extend AI-fuelled rally

 Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit

 China vows to defend 'interests' against Trump tariff threats
SINO DAILY
SINO DAILY
Low expectations in Beijing ahead of Trump's second coming

 Polish PM vows commitment to US ties despite 'objective difficulties'

 Trump, Xi speak by phone, vow improved ties despite threats

 NATO beefs up Kosovo security ahead of tense vote
SINO DAILY
US utilities collaborate to accelerate GE Vernova's BWRX-300 deployment

 SMRs and Advanced Nuclear Reactors in 2025: Adapting to New Energy Demands

 Raw materials from nuclear waste

 AI powers modeling of safer sustainable nuclear reactors
SINO DAILY
TikTok shuts down US access as Trump seeks app's reinstatement

 Telegram boss admits 'seriousness' of French allegations: source

 US targets China-linked 'cyber actor' over Treasury hack

 EU lawmakers urge Brussels to act over Musk interference
SINO DAILY
US utilities collaborate to accelerate GE Vernova's BWRX-300 deployment

 SMRs and Advanced Nuclear Reactors in 2025: Adapting to New Energy Demands

 Raw materials from nuclear waste

 AI powers modeling of safer sustainable nuclear reactors
SINO DAILY
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design

 Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.