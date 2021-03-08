|
Top Japanese banker sounds alarm over Hong Kong freedoms
by AFP Staff Writers
Hong Kong (AFP) March 8, 2021
China's crackdown in Hong Kong has left Japanese finance firms "very much afraid" and reconsidering whether to remain in the city, a senior banker said Monday in a rare public declaration of concern from within the industry.
Yoshitaka Kitao, chief executive of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings, which runs Japan's largest online brokerage, told the Financial Times he was planning to pull his company's operations out of the southern Chinese city, arguing that "without freedom, there is no financial business".
Other Japanese companies, he told the newspaper, were thinking about doing the same but were less willing to say so openly.
"They are unlike me. I'm a very straightforward guy. But all the others, in their bellies, they think they should move out or won't invest more in Hong Kong," Kitao said in an interview published on Monday.
Beijing is struggling to quash dissent in semi-autonomous Hong Kong after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019.
It has imposed a broad national security law on the city that has criminalised much opposition, and is planning to enact new rules vetting all political candidates for their "patriotism".
Senior Chinese leaders have also called for "reform" of the city's independent judiciary, a key component of Hong Kong's status as a regional business hub.
Many international business figures privately fret their companies could be caught in the crossfire as Beijing and multiple Western nations feud over China's plans for Hong Kong.
But few have vocalised them so publicly as Kitao, whose company last year had a market capitalisation of US$5.9 billion.
In his interview with the newspaper, Kitao said businesses were now questioning whether it made sense to remain in Hong Kong -- a city with notoriously high rents -- if the business landscape becomes little different from mainland China.
"If I want to do business in China, I would rather have an office in Beijing or Shanghai or somewhere," he said.
He added he was looking at cities such as Shanghai -- or rival Singapore -- to move SBI's 100-person Hong Kong operation to.
Kitao specifically mentioned Beijing's security law as a reason Hong Kong was now "not a good place for financial institutions", the report said.
Spokesman Toshiki Aoyama of SBI Holdings confirmed Kitao's interview comments but played down the idea that a move from Hong Kong was imminent.
Aoyama said SBI had previously voiced concerns about the security law and was "considering" a relocation.
"But we are still in the phase of studying and there is no concrete plan decided yet," he told AFP.
Kitao's comments are unlikely to go down well with Beijing.
China's leaders have made it clear they expect international businesses to back its clampdown in Hong Kong or risk being frozen out of its lucrative markets.
HSBC, which publicly embraced the security law and makes the vast majority of its profits from China and Hong Kong, recently announced plans to ramp up its presence in the finance hub.
Beijing to tighten vetting of Hong Kong legislators
Beijing (AFP) March 5, 2021
China will give itself power to veto any candidate for Hong Kong's legislature, according to a draft proposal described on Friday by a top Chinese lawmaker that represents a significant blow to the city's already limited democracy. A Beijing-controlled election committee in the city would be tasked with "electing a large proportion of Legislative Council members and directly participating in the nomination of all Legislative Council members," Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the National People's Congres ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.