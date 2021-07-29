|
U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
by Zarrin Ahmed
Washington DC (UPI) Jul 29, 2021
Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year.
The move supports the United States's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a press release.
The Benfold performed a navigation operation two weeks ago near the Paracel Islands, which China, Vietnam and Taiwan have all staked claims to.
China's military said it chased the warship away, but the U.S. denied charges of violations.
The last time the Benfold crossed the Taiwan Strait was in July 2018, just as tensions between the U.S. and China over trade were escalating.
The USS Curtis Wilbur crossed the 110-mile strait that separates China and Taiwan in June and in May.
The Navy routinely crosses the waterway, with the Chinese government condemning the presence of U.S. warships in the strait as provocative and causing "strong dissatisfaction" with the United States.
Taiwan probing ex-deputy defence minister over China spy claims
Taipei (AFP) July 28, 2021
Taiwanese authorities are investigating whether a former deputy defence minister may have been recruited by a Chinese spying network, officials and media reports said Wednesday. Chang Che-ping, in office from July 2019 to June 2021, was being probed for allegedly having multiple contacts with a Chinese spy organisation over meals, online news website Mirror Media reported citing sources, in what could be the island's highest level espionage case yet. Taiwan and China have been spying on each oth ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.