U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait
 by Zarrin Ahmed
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 29, 2021

Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year.

The move supports the United States's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a press release.

The Benfold performed a navigation operation two weeks ago near the Paracel Islands, which China, Vietnam and Taiwan have all staked claims to.

China's military said it chased the warship away, but the U.S. denied charges of violations.

The last time the Benfold crossed the Taiwan Strait was in July 2018, just as tensions between the U.S. and China over trade were escalating.

The USS Curtis Wilbur crossed the 110-mile strait that separates China and Taiwan in June and in May.

The Navy routinely crosses the waterway, with the Chinese government condemning the presence of U.S. warships in the strait as provocative and causing "strong dissatisfaction" with the United States.


Taiwan probing ex-deputy defence minister over China spy claims
 Taipei (AFP) July 28, 2021
 Taiwanese authorities are investigating whether a former deputy defence minister may have been recruited by a Chinese spying network, officials and media reports said Wednesday. Chang Che-ping, in office from July 2019 to June 2021, was being probed for allegedly having multiple contacts with a Chinese spy organisation over meals, online news website Mirror Media reported citing sources, in what could be the island's highest level espionage case yet. Taiwan and China have been spying on each oth ... read more
