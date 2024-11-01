China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 US approves first military sale to Taiwan since Trump's return

US approves first military sale to Taiwan since Trump's return

By Amber WANG
 Taipei (AFP) Nov 14, 2025

The United States has approved $330 million-worth of parts and components in its first military sale to Taiwan since US President Donald Trump's return to office, the island's foreign ministry said Friday.

Washington is Taipei's biggest arms supplier and a key deterrent to a potential Chinese attack, but Trump's remarks on Taiwan have raised doubts about his willingness to defend the democratic island.

Beijing claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

"This marks the first time the new Trump administration has announced an arms sale to Taiwan," the foreign ministry said, after the US State Department approved the package.

Taiwan requested "non-standard components, spare and repair parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support for F-16, C-130, and Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) aircraft," a statement posted by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

China's foreign ministry said it "firmly opposed" Washington's approval of the sale, which comes about two weeks after Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Taiwan has its own defence industry, but the island's military would be massively outgunned in a conflict with China and remains heavily reliant on US weapons for self-defence.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the sale will help maintain "combat readiness" and "enhance defensive resilience" against China.

China deploys military aircraft and warships around Taiwan on a near-daily basis, which analysts describe as "grey-zone" operations -- coercive tactics that fall short of an act of war.

- 'Strategic ambiguity' -

While the United States is legally bound to provide arms to Taiwan, Washington has long maintained "strategic ambiguity" when it comes to whether it would deploy its military to defend the island from a Chinese attack.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has been at pains to find favour with Trump, vowing to raise defence spending to more than three percent of GDP next year and five percent by 2030.

Lai has also pledged to boost investment in the United States as his government tries to reduce Trump's 20-percent tariff on Taiwanese exports.

But his government's plans for a special defence budget of up to NT$1 trillion (US$32 billion), which will include US arms, could be derailed by the main opposition Kuomintang party (KMT), which controls parliament with the help of the Taiwan People's Party.

Opposition lawmakers have expressed frustration over the backlog of US deliveries to Taiwan, worth billions of dollars, caused by Covid-19 supply chain disruptions and US weapons shipments to Ukraine and Israel.

The Beijing-friendly KMT's new chairperson Cheng Li-wun told AFP recently that Taiwan cannot afford to increase defence spending above three percent of GDP, saying "Taiwan isn't an ATM".

The US arms sale is the first since December 2024 under former president Joe Biden.

It comes as Beijing and Tokyo row over remarks by Japan's new hawkish premier about Taiwan.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament last week that armed attacks on Taiwan could warrant sending troops to support the island under "collective self-defence".

Beijing has slammed Takaichi's remarks, with its foreign ministry on Thursday saying it "will by no means tolerate" it.

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan says not 'overly worried' about Trump-Xi talks
 Taipei (AFP) Nov 12, 2025
 Taiwan's top diplomat expressed confidence on Wednesday that future talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would not "sacrifice" the democratic island's interests. Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung spoke to journalists in Taipei two weeks after Trump and Xi held talks in South Korea, which the US leader later said did not touch on Taiwan. Ahead of that meeting, aimed at calming a trade war between the two major powers, there were concerns in Taipei that the i ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return

 Chinese astronauts use upgraded oven to barbecue chicken wings and steaks aboard space station

 China unveils 2026 mission for next generation crewed spaceship

 China sends youngest astronaut, mice to space station
TAIWAN NEWS
China suspends 'special port fees' on US vessels

 Markets sink on concerns over tech rally, Fed rates

 China's Xi vows closer ties as Thai king makes first official visit

 Burger King to enter China JV and double stores; Spain's King makes China state visit
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
TAIWAN NEWS
Rolls-Royce upbeat on profits, to pioneer small UK nuclear reactors

 $450,000 gift fuels nuclear research at UTA

 Post Weld Heat Treatment Agreement Signed for Hinkley Point C Secondary Coolant Welds

 Advancing TRISO Fuel Manufacturing for Next Generation Reactors in France
TAIWAN NEWS
'AI president': Trump deepfakes glorify himself, trash rivals

 Chinese court rejects appeal by journalist jailed for espionage: family

 STAR OS provides unified architecture for integrating AI systems across defense domains

 South Korea to triple AI spending, boost defence budget
TAIWAN NEWS
Rolls-Royce upbeat on profits, to pioneer small UK nuclear reactors

 $450,000 gift fuels nuclear research at UTA

 Post Weld Heat Treatment Agreement Signed for Hinkley Point C Secondary Coolant Welds

 Advancing TRISO Fuel Manufacturing for Next Generation Reactors in France
TAIWAN NEWS
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

 French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.