China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 US senator says Taiwan, United States the 'best of friends'
US senator says Taiwan, United States the 'best of friends'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Taipei (AFP) Aug 29, 2025

The head of the US Senate armed services committee said Friday he was determined the United States and Taiwan remain "the best of friends", during a trip to the democratic island claimed by China.

Republican senators Roger Wicker and Deb Fischer arrived in Taipei on Friday for a two-day visit, as US President Donald Trump seeks to strike a trade deal with China -- which insists Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, there have been growing jitters in Taipei over the strength of the Taiwan-US relationship and Washington's willingness to defend the island if China were to attack.

Wicker, who chairs the powerful armed services committee and is a vocal supporter of Taiwan, said he and Fischer wanted to reiterate to Taiwan "our determination to remain the best of friends and to defend the freedom of everyone and both of our great countries".

"It is our determination and our intention that Taiwan remain free and make its own decisions," Wicker said after talks with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

"Part of maintaining the freedoms that we have is enhanced cooperation militarily, enhanced cooperation with our defence industrial base, making the best use of those funds."

Fischer said the Senate understands "the gravity of the challenges that Taiwan faces" and that a "stronger Taiwan means a stronger United States and vice versa".

While the United States stopped recognising Taiwan in the late 1970s in favour of China, Washington has remained Taipei's most important backer and biggest supplier of arms that it would need to defend itself.

Ahead of the meeting with Wicker and Fischer, Lai said he hoped Taiwan and the United States will further "enhance cooperation", and insisted the island and China were "not subordinate" to each other.

Wicker and Fischer have been travelling in the Asia-Pacific region for the past week, stopping in Hawaii, Guam, Palau and the Philippines.

US-Taiwan ties have been strained since Trump took office and launched a global trade war and pressured governments in Europe and elsewhere to spend more on their own defence.

The Trump administration reportedly denied permission for Lai to transit in New York as part of a planned official trip to Latin America this month after Beijing objected.

Lai reportedly then cancelled the trip.

Taiwan is also struggling to finalise a tariff deal with the United States after Washington imposed a temporary 20 percent levy that has alarmed the export-dependent island's manufacturers.

As those negotiations continue, Lai's government has announced plans to increase defence spending to more than three percent of GDP next year and to five percent by 2030.

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan's Lai sets defence spending target at 5% of GDP
 Taipei (AFP) Aug 22, 2025
 Taiwan's government aims to increase defence spending to five percent of GDP by 2030, President Lai Ching-te said Friday, as the United States pushes Taipei to invest more in its own security. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled island is part of its territory and has threatened to seize it by force. The island has ramped up spending on military equipment and weapons over the past decade, but it remains heavily reliant on the United States ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
Shenzhou 20 crew prepares for third spacewalk in coming days

 Astronaut crew tests new generation spacewalk suits and conducts health research aboard Tiangong

 Six Chinese universities to launch new low altitude space major this fall

 International deep space alliance launched in Hefei China
TAIWAN NEWS
Hong Kong fines HSBC over disclosure failures

 Japan, S. Korea agree to enhance ties in 'challenging' environment

 Dozens of Peru ports shut over deadly waves

 Asian stocks down after Trump Fed firing, tariff threats
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan vote on restarting nuclear plant fails

 Fire at nuclear plant after Russia downs Ukrainian drone

 Sweden picks mini-reactors for first nuclear expansion in 50 years

 MIT study sheds light on graphite's lifespan in nuclear reactors
TAIWAN NEWS
US Defense Intelligence Agency chief among latest ousted officers

 Telegram's Durov blasts French probe one year after arrest

 New Zealand spy service warns of China interference

 Jury convicts US Navy sailor of spying for China
TAIWAN NEWS
Taiwan vote on restarting nuclear plant fails

 Fire at nuclear plant after Russia downs Ukrainian drone

 Sweden picks mini-reactors for first nuclear expansion in 50 years

 MIT study sheds light on graphite's lifespan in nuclear reactors
TAIWAN NEWS
Japan's Mitsubishi pulls out of key wind power projects

 'Let's go fly a kite': Capturing wind for clean energy in Ireland

 Germany, wind power groups seek to cut China reliance

 Drone swarm explores turbulent airflows near wind turbines
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.