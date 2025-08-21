China's Xi pushes development, ethnic unity in rare visit to Tibet



By Sam DAVIES



Beijing (AFP) Aug 21, 2025



President Xi Jinping attended a grand ceremony in Lhasa on Thursday during a rare visit to Tibet, where he urged "ethnic unity and religious harmony" in a region where China is accused of rights abuses.

The vast high-altitude area on the country's western edge, established as an autonomous region in 1965 -- six years after the 14th Dalai Lama fled into exile -- was once a hotbed for protest against Communist Party rule.

Rights groups accuse Beijing's leaders of suppressing Tibetan culture and imposing massive surveillance, though authorities claim their policies have fostered stability and rapid economic development in one of China's poorest regions.

"To govern, stabilise and develop Tibet, we must first safeguard political stability, social stability, ethnic unity and religious harmony," Xi, visiting for the first time since 2021, told a group of the region's officials on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

On Thursday, party officials lauded the region's progress and urged ethnic unity during an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the autonomous region.

The ceremony was held in front of the vast Potala Palace, the ancient residence of Dalai Lamas -- Tibetan Buddhism's spiritual leaders.

Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranked leader, called for "deepening the anti-secession struggle and ensuring the consolidation and security of the border areas".

"Any attempt to split the motherland and undermine Tibet's stability is doomed to failure," he said.

- Dancers and slogans -

A giant portrait of Xi flanked a crowd numbering 20,000, according to CCTV, which included military personnel, school children and other members of Tibetan society, many in traditional Tibetan dress.

A parade followed, showcasing Tibetan dancers, floats emblazoned with official slogans, and formations of troops.

Xi's visit comes ahead of potential tensions over the succession of the 90-year-old Dalai Lama, who lives in India, where he established a Tibetan government in exile.

In July, the Dalai Lama said the spiritual institution would continue after his death, with a successor decided "exclusively" by his office.

China's rulers insist the next Dalai Lama must be approved by the government in Beijing, raising the prospect of two rival leaders of Tibetan Buddhism emerging.

Xi called Wednesday for "guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to socialist society in accordance with the systematic Sinicisation of religion".

He made no mention of the Dalai Lama in CCTV's coverage.

Xi also promoted the "vigorous, orderly, and efficient" completion of the massive Yarlung Tsangpo dam, which began construction in July.

The 1.2 trillion yuan ($167 billion) hydropower project, potentially the largest in the world, has prompted concerns from India and Bangladesh, which sit downstream.

India's government said it had raised the dam this week during talks with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in New Delhi.

They also discussed advancing talks on the two countries' disputed border in the region, which was the site of deadly border clashes in 2020.

