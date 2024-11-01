China News
TAIWAN NEWS
 Taiwan's president vows to defend sovereignty after China drills

Taiwan's president vows to defend sovereignty after China drills

By Joy CHIANG
 Taipei (AFP) Jan 1, 2026

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te vowed on Thursday to defend the democratic island's sovereignty in a New Year's speech, after China carried out military drills.

Beijing launched missiles and deployed dozens of fighter jets, navy ships and coastguard vessels this week to encircle Taiwan's main island, in exercises condemned by Taipei as "highly provocative".

China claims democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it.

"My stance has always been clear: to steadfastly defend national sovereignty, strengthen national defence and whole-of-society resilience, comprehensively establish effective deterrence capabilities, and build robust democratic defence mechanisms," Lai said in a televised address from the Presidential Office.

China's show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States, Taiwan's main security backer, and comments from Japan's prime minister that the use of force against Taiwan could warrant a military response from Tokyo.

Lai said international support for Taiwan "has never wavered", which signalled that "Taiwan is no longer just Taiwan".

"We are not only indispensable, we are also a trustworthy, responsible force for good in the international community," Lai said.

But Lai warned that opposition delays in passing the government's annual budget and an additional $40 billion defence spending bill could lead to questions about "Taiwan's resolve" to defend itself.

"In the face of China's grave military ambitions, Taiwan has no time to wait, nor any time for internal strife," Lai said.

"We may hold differing views on many issues, but without a resilient national defence, there will be no nation, nor any space for debate."

China's latest military exercise was the sixth major round of manoeuvres since 2022 when a visit to Taiwan by then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged Beijing.

Taiwan has responded to the growing pressure by increasing defence spending on smaller and more nimble weaponry to enable its military to wage asymmetric warfare against more powerful Chinese forces.

But it is under US pressure to do more.

Lai's government aims to boost its 2026 defence budget to more than three percent of gross domestic product and increase spending to five percent of GDP by 2030.

- 'Unity not division' -

Lai's speech capped a dramatic few weeks in Taiwan, with a deadly metro stabbing attack in Taipei that left three people dead and a deepening domestic political crisis.

The Kuomintang party (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party, which together control the parliament, are furious after Premier Cho Jung-tai, who belongs to Lai's Democratic Progressive Party, refused to sign opposition-backed amendments to a revenue-sharing bill, preventing them from taking effect.

Lai publicly supported Cho's decision, further angering opposition parties, which have accused the government of "defying the Constitution" and launched impeachment proceedings against them.

"I hope that our ruling and opposition parties can stand united," Lai said.

"Only through unity, not division, can we avoid sending the wrong signals to China that it could invade Taiwan."

Related Links
 Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TAIWAN NEWS
China announces 'major' military drills around Taiwan
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 29, 2025
 China announced "major" military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, saying it would conduct live-fire drills the following day across five zones in waters and airspace near the island. Beijing claims self-governed Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military action to seize the island democracy. The latest show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States, Taiwan's main security backer. From Monday, China will send army, ... read more
TAIWAN NEWS
China harnesses nationwide system to drive spaceflight and satellite navigation advances

 Shenzhou 21 crew complete eight hour spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 Foreign satellites ride Kinetica 1 on new CAS Space mission

 Experts at Hainan symposium call for stronger global space partnership
TAIWAN NEWS
US halts imports of Chinese-made tires from Serbia over alleged forced labour

 Silver slips lower in mixed end to Asia trading year

 China's factory activity edges up, snapping 8-month slide

 Stocks mostly rise, precious metals slip in quiet Asian trade
TAIWAN NEWS
TAIWAN NEWS
Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks; Russian attacks injure scores in southern Ukraine

 Defence of Europe's eastern flank an 'immediate' priority: eight EU leaders

 Trump signs $900 bn defense policy bill into law as Admin plans major DoD changes

 PM Takaichi says Japan 'always open' to dialogue with China
TAIWAN NEWS
Project Pele microreactor reaches key milestone with first TRISO fuel delivery

 Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution

 India's parliament passes bill to open nuclear power to private firms

 New analysis links lead cooled reactor corrosion to steel microstructure
TAIWAN NEWS
UK tech campaigner sues Trump administration over US sanctions

 New magnetic cloak design aims to protect sensitive electronics

 Denmark blames cyberattacks on groups tied to Russian state

 Secure ESA contract advances GomSpace satellite cybersecurity
TAIWAN NEWS
Project Pele microreactor reaches key milestone with first TRISO fuel delivery

 Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution

 India's parliament passes bill to open nuclear power to private firms

 New analysis links lead cooled reactor corrosion to steel microstructure
TAIWAN NEWS
Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant

 S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.