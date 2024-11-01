Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan

Trump said Taiwan "never even came up as a subject" when he met the Chinese president in South Korea on Thursday for their first face-to-face meeting in six years.
Asked on CBS's "60 Minutes" whether he would order US forces into action if China moved militarily on Taiwan, Trump said: "You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that."
But Trump declined to spell out what he meant in the interview conducted Friday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, adding: "I can't give away my secrets. The other side knows."
The US president claimed that Xi and those close to him had "openly said" that "'we would never do anything while President Trump is president,' because they know the consequences."
China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory. Under longstanding policy, the United States recognizes only Beijing but provides weapons for the island's self-defense.
The issue continues to provoke tensions, which Trump and Xi appeared to have avoided at their summit, focusing instead on easing the trade war between Washington and Beijing.
Related Links
Taiwan News at SinoDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
China aims to lead international space science with new discoveries
China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
Xi invites Canada PM to China in first meet in 8 years
Asia markets diverge on heels of Apple, Amazon earnings
Trump says 'pretty much' finalised trade deal with S. Korea
Germany's Merz hopeful for Trump-Xi deal to end trade spat
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting
|
Electrabel Selects Framatome to Modernize Tihange 3 Nuclear Reactor Rod Control System
Row leaves radioactive shipment stranded off Philippines
US government inks $80 bn nuclear 'partnership' for AI
New study maps radioactive pollutant transport in northern South China Sea
Anvil Secure and D-Orbit outline steps to advance satellite cybersecurity across mission operations
Chinese buses have major security flaw, says Oslo operator
India plans tightening AI rules to stem deepfake surge
Quantum-secured architecture promises faster, safer data links for AI-era networks
Electrabel Selects Framatome to Modernize Tihange 3 Nuclear Reactor Rod Control System
Row leaves radioactive shipment stranded off Philippines
US government inks $80 bn nuclear 'partnership' for AI
New study maps radioactive pollutant transport in northern South China Sea
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks
Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters